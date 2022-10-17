Global Live Streaming Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 4290 Mn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the Global Live Streaming Market was worth USD 988.00 Million in 2021 and is expected to be worth USD 4290 Million by 2028, with a CAGR of 23.50% between 2022 and 2028. The report gives an in-depth look at the top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an important and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and other stakeholders who want to make new plans for the future and take steps to strengthen their position in the market. in a report, titled “Live Streaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platform, Services), by Offering Model (B2B, B2C), by Streaming Type (Audio, Video, Game), by Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Education, Sports & Gaming, Government), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



What is Live Streaming? How Big is Live Streaming Market Size?

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increase in Penetration of Mobile Devices and Internet Users to Fuel Global Live Streaming Market

According to the 2021 report by GSMA Association, 51% of the world’s population which is almost 4 billion people were using mobile internet by the end of 2020. It estimated an increase of 225 million users as compared to statistics of 2019. Mobile internet use is growing gradually year on year in lower-middle-income economies, which account for about three quarters of the connected population. Furthermore, as per the survey in lower-middle-income economies, the frequency of online activities has increased with more data-intensive activities, such as video calling, live music streaming and watching live videos online. Additionally, it estimated that by the end of 2020, 4G coverage increased to 84% which is only eight percentage points less than that for 3G and even the 5G networks is expanding with a global 5G coverage increased from 5% in 2019 to 17% in 2020 mainly in high-income countries. Thus, the increasing mobile devices and internet user in turn is expected to support the growth of the market in the years to come.

List of Prominent Players in the Live Streaming Market:

Meta (U.S.)

YouTube (US)

Flux Broadcast (U.K.)

Twitch Interactive Inc. (U.S.)

Dacast (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Stream Hatchet SLU (Spain)

Huya Inc. (China)

Afreecatv Corp. (South Korea)

Empire Video Productions

LLC (US)

Dailymotion (France)

Stream shark (Australia)

Tiktok (U.S.)

Vimeo Inc. (U.S.)

Pluto Inc. (U.S.)

Event Streaming.TV (Wave FX Ltd.) (U.K.)

Vos Cast (U.S.)

Box cast (U.S.)

Uplynk (U.S.)

Wowza (U.S.)



Key Insights and Findings from the In-depth Report:

The solution sub-segment from the component segment is anticipated to dominate the Live Streaming Market. The growth in this segment is attributed owing to the increasing use of video streaming solution-based components which is enabling users to manage and securely deliver videos.

The deployment model segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Cloud is considered to be the most appropriate factor for the growth of the market thus accounting for the segment to grow. A cloud platform is the most appropriate and user-friendly platform that helps live games to run smoothly and error-free.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional segment. This surge is attributed to the rising demand for live streaming games in developing economies such as China and India.



Driver: Surging Popularity of E-sports and Video Games to Stimulate Market Growth

The surging popularity of e-sports and video games is anticipated to fuel the growth of the Live Streaming Market in the years to come. This is attributable to the easy availability and access of games on the internet along with increase in awareness about e-sports among the consumers. However, lack of literacy and digital skills, as well as affordability and high content creation cost and threat of content piracy are expected to restrain the growth of the market in the near future. Moreover, growth in demand for real-time video services with increase in data usage due to the global pandemic coupled with increased invest in network upgrades and expanding 3G, 4G and 5G coverage in few markets is further expected to support the growth of the market in within the estimated timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the next gen tech industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Live Streaming Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global Live Streaming Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rapid growth of cloud-based streaming services in the region. Furthermore, presence of major players in internet connectivity solutions is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. China dominates the APAC region. This is owing to the growing preference for online streaming services over traditional TV in emerging economies like India and China. Additionally, increasing number of online gamers and rise in online gaming is also anticipated to support the growth of the Live Streaming Market in near future.

Recent Developments:

December, 2021: Facebook announced a slew of new creator features, including Featured Links in live-stream broadcasts, new ways for creators to interact with fan comments, additional funding for rising stars, guest chats in posts, new follow recommendations and more.

