Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note Programme

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of NOK 1,550,000,00 Subordinated Floating Rate Notes due 2032 and an issue of SEK 280,000,000 Subordinated Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2032, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's and Nykredit Bank A/S’s €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 12 May 2022.

The final terms dated 17 October 2022 and the EMTN Programme dated 12 May 2022 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

