Global Non-battery Energy Storage (NBES) Growth Opportunities

Pumped hydro storage, which has dominated long-duration energy storage for more than a century, is now being challenged by other new and promising low-cost, high-efficiency technologies, each with unique benefits for end users.



Forecasts are based on energy storage targets that governments aim to achieve by 2030 to meet their climate change targets; announced projects (where available); and Frost & Sullivan’s assessment of the growth potential of energy technologies.



With potential investments in non-battery storage expected to exceed hundreds of billions of dollars over the next few years across all technologies, several opportunities exist across the value chain, including logistics, operations and maintenance (O&M), financing, and technology related to non-battery storage.



The study profiles countries committed to decarbonization and those investing in technology R&D and commercialization.



It also highlights companies that have contributed innovative solutions in this space.



Key regions for investment for energy storage technologies have been identified based on investments and interest in a particular technology, either due to its suitability to the geography (or the project) or commercial advancements in the technology.

