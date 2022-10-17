Offshore Wind Turbines Market Growth & Size by 2027 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Pune, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offshore Wind Turbines market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Offshore Wind Turbines market during 2022-2027.

Offshore Wind Turbines market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

The global Offshore Wind Turbines market size was valued at USD 25036.99 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period, reaching USD 48213.2 million by 2027.



Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Monopile Foundation

Jackets Foundation

Floating Structures

Applications: -

Oil

Gas

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Senvion SA

Nordex SE

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

ENERCON GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens AG

Vestas Wind System AS

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co

