The Global Aluminum Smelting Market is expected to grow by $26.99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Smelting Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346592/?utm_source=GNW

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the aluminum smelting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for aluminum wire rods, the growth of the automotive industry, and the rise in government spending on infrastructure development.

The aluminum smelting market analysis includes type, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The aluminum smelting market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Ingots

• Billets

• Wire rods



By End-user

• Transportation

• Heavy machinery and industrial

• Construction

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high demand for lightweight materials as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum smelting market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of the transportation industry and the development of green buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aluminum smelting market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum smelting market sizing

• Aluminum smelting market forecast

• Aluminum smelting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum smelting market vendors that include AECOM, Alcoa Corp., Aleris International Inc., Aluar, Aluminum Crop. of China Ltd., AMAG Austria Metall AG, BlueScope Steel Ltd., Capral Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Constellium SE, Garmco, Golden Aluminum, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Nanshan Group Singapore Co. Pte. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Novelis Inc., Rio Tinto Ltd, SHOWA DENKO K.K., and United Company RUSAL. Also, the aluminum smelting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346592/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________