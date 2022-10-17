Marketing Automation Market to Experience Huge Growth and Generate Estimated Revenue of US$15.9 Billion by 2032 Says Adroit Market Research

Dallas/Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising consumer desire for targeted advertising, the need to keep customers on board for the sake of business expansion and the necessity for a smart advertising strategy are some of the main factors anticipated to propel the development of the global Marketing Automation Market . Marketers use marketing automation as a platform or piece of technology to organize, plan, carry out, and control all of their offline and online marketing activities. Any business that wants to generate profits must employ a variety of platforms and technologies for automation in the marketing stages. Marketing automation aids in achieving goals expertly and successfully.

Scope of the Report

In order to be more efficient and to provide their customers with a more individualized experience, many marketing departments automate tedious processes like email marketing, social media posting, and even ad campaigns. These specific duties are more accessible thanks to marketing automation technology. Due to the digitalization of organizations, increased internet usage, and the use of mobile devices, the need for marketing automation solutions has been growing significantly. During the projection period, it is expected that the global marketing automation market will grow at a CAGR of 12.5%. By 2032, it is predicted that the market share for marketing automation industry will increase to US$ 15.9 billion from US$ 4.4 billion in 2021.

Ask for the sample copy of the report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1179

Following table elaborate the values in detail.

Data Estimated Values Market valuation in base year 2021 US$ 4.4 billion Market estimated Value in 2022 US$ 4.92 billion Expected Market Value in 2032 US$ 15.9 billion CAGR 12.5%

Business structures are starting to incorporate marketing automation, and it is anticipated that the use of automation will continue to expand and change as more IoT-connected devices are added. To automate and improve operations throughout the marketing spectrum, marketers can employ marketing automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Because of the increased marketing automation business potential, the pandemic's negative effects are being lessened.

Top vendors in marketing automation market

ActiveCampaign

Acoustic

Act-On Software

Sendinblue

LeadSquared

Keap

GetResponse

Ontraport

SharpSpring

SimplyCast

The constant demand for personalized content and insightful product suggestions, together with the rising popularity of chatbots, will all contribute to ongoing market expansion. The need for digital marketing tools like search engine optimization (SEO) is rising, and the use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is also on the rise.

Make an inquiry before buying @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1179

Segmentation analysis of the market

Deployment Overview Enterprise Size Overview Applications Overview End-users Overview Regional Overview • On-premise

• Cloud • Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises • Campaign Management

• Email Marketing

• Inbound Marketing

• Mobile Applications

• Lead Nurturing & Lead Scoring

• Reporting & Analytics

• Social Media Marketing • BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Telecom & IT

• Discrete Manufacturing

• Government & Education

• Others • North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

In terms of application, the forecasted term shows that Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring would experience the highest CAGR growth. The segment's rise is linked to a number of causes, including the proper management of the entire lead lifecycle process and the collection of all potential consumers who are viewing the firm's website. Prospect behavior is also tracked.

In terms of market size, the North American market is expected to dominate the Marketing Automation industry. But over the projected period, the CAGR in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the highest. When it comes to the use of marketing automation technologies, North America is predicted to be the leading region. The market in these regions will experience growth over the forecast period due to rising internet usage, social media app use, and corporate digitization.

Microsoft Corporation released upgrades to its Dynamics 365 Marketing software in February 2021, including streamlined marketing settings, a recovery items page for managing client journeys and events, increased customization for sending new features, and enhanced form delivery dependability. A new upgrade that included an improved email editor was made available two months later. The most often asked-for enhancements for the new email editor will be addressed. It enhanced usability and facilitated marketers' quicker creation of compelling emails.

Direct purchase or pre-book the report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1179

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414