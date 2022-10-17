Needle-Free Injection System Global Market Report 2022: Surge in New Technologies for Needle Free Injection System to Shape Sector's Future

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle-Free Injection System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Technology, Type, Usability, Site of Delivery, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global needle-free injection system market is expected to grow from US$ 131.64 million in 2021 to US$ 411.31 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2028.



The increasing incidence of communicable diseases due to needlestick injuries and the advantages of using self-injection devices are the major factors boosting the market growth.



Needle free injection systems such as a jet injector delivers medicine to intramuscular and subcutaneous tissue depths without needles. Major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing incidence of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries, advantages of drug delivery technology, and increasing demand for self-injection devices.

Based on product, the needle free injection system market is bifurcated into fillable needle free injectors and prefilled needle free injectors. Fillable needle free injector has few advantages over prefilled injectors, such as limited chances of extractable and leaching (E&L), which reduces the chances of a drug interaction. The fast drug delivery and better reproducibility of needle free injectors, error minimization, easy-to-use, increasing adoption and demand for prefilled needle free injectors, and increasing application of needle free injections in vaccination are a few of the factors driving the segment growth.



Moreover, with the rising prevalence of these illnesses, the need for biosimilars is also increasing, which is presenting a huge opportunity for pharmaceutical & MedTech manufacturers to develop innovative delivery solutions for biosimilars. As several biosimilars and vaccines are administered through injections, the use of needle free injection technology can provide an easy-to-use and safe method for administering biosimilars without a traditional injection apparatus or skilled staff.

Further, many biopharmaceutical manufacturers, vaccine companies, and needle free device manufacturers are entering into strategic acquisitions and collaborations to leverage the growth potential in the vaccine market. Therefore, the launch of effective and safe drug delivery devices using needle free injection technology may boost the market growth in the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Communicable Diseases Due to Needlestick Injuries

Advantages of Using Self-injection Devices

Market Restraints

Higher Development Costs of Needle Free Injectors Compared to Conventional Injection Systems

Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Vaccines and Biosimilars

Future Trends

Surge in New Technologies for Needle Free Injection System

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Needle Free Injection Systems Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market - Market Landscape



5. Needle Free Injection Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Needle Free Injection System Market - Global Analysis



7. Needle Free Injection Systems Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2028 - By Product



8. Needle Free Injection Systems Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2028 - By Technology



9. Needle Free Injection Systems Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2028 - By Type



10. Needle Free Injection Systems Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2028 - By Usability



11. Needle Free Injection Systems Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2028 - By Site of Delivery



12. Needle Free Injection Systems Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2028 - By Application



13. Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market Analysis- By End User



14. Needle Free Injection Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



15. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Needle Free Injection Systems Market



16. Needle-Free Injection System Market-Industry Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Crossject

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

Zealand Pharma A/S

PharmaJet

Portal Instruments

Medical International Technologies (MIT Canada) Inc.

NuGen Medical Devices

Ferring B. V.

National Medical Products, Inc.

Aijex Pharma International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/erdlz8

Attachment