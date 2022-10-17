The Global Same Day Delivery Market is expected to grow by $14.53 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.04% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Same Day Delivery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346590/?utm_source=GNW

04% during the forecast period. Our report on the same day delivery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing global B2C e-commerce market, increasing demand from the medical and healthcare industry, and rising investments from established players.

The same day delivery market analysis includes end-user and service segments and geographic landscape.



The same day delivery market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• B2C

• B2B

• C2C



By Service

• Regular service

• Priority service

• Rush service



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies automation in the same-day delivery market as one of the prime reasons driving the same day delivery market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging e-locker delivery systems and vendors increasingly adopting inorganic growth strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading same day delivery market vendors that include ArcBest Corp., Cargo Express Delivery UK Ltd., Courier Express, Deliv Express Courier LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DPEX Worldwide, FedEx Corp., Greenwich Logistics LLC, La Poste, Life Science Outsourcing Inc., Manston Express Transport, NAPAREX, Power Link Expedite Corp., Reliable Couriers, Royal Mail Plc, Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., United Same Day Delivery Service, US Cargo, USA Couriers, XPO Logistics Inc., and Zipline International Inc. Also, the same day delivery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

