Angola Cables Selects Infinera’s ICE6 Technology to Upgrade Subsea Network Connecting Brazil and the US

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Angola Cables selected Infinera’s ICE6 technology to upgrade its subsea network connecting Miami and São Paulo, adding more capacity to support its enterprise, Tier 1 operator, and global content provider customers. The upgrade to Infinera’s 800G coherent solution enables Angola Cables to prepare its network to meet continuously growing bandwidth demands by delivering secure, high-capacity services.

Angola Cables operates a robust subsea cable infrastructure and highly interconnected IP network through its SACS, Monet, and WACS submarine cable systems, directly connecting the Americas, Africa, and Europe; it also has established partnerships to expand connectivity to Asia. The success of the U.S.-to-Brazil subsea network upgrade, which spans 6,500 km, paves the way for Angola Cables to upgrade its Monet cable system and modernize its entire global network. Infinera’s ICE6 solution enables Angola Cables to maximize the value of its subsea cables by leveraging unique features, including highly granular baud rate configuration, industry-leading long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS), and Nyquist subcarriers.

“Infinera’s ICE6 technology will enable Angola Cables to lay the necessary foundation to upgrade all segments of their cable system to meet the needs of their customers today and in the future,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “We are delighted to work with their team on this upcoming deployment and provide a seamless upgrade to their existing network.”

Infinera worked closely with its local partner Arsitec to offer a best-in-class solution to fit Angola Cables’ needs.

About Angola Cables

Angola Cables is an internationally established ICT and digital solutions and network services provider and has been ranked as the most interconnected operator* on the African continent. Through our integrated IP networks and data centres, we provide extensive, low-latency, direct access connectivity to the largest IXPs, Tier 1 operators and global content providers.



Through our owned, high-capacity SACS, Monet, WACS and third-party submarine cable networks, the company directly connects to more than 20 Points of Presence and Internet Exchange Points in the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Angola Cables also operates two data centers, AngoNAP Fortaleza Tier III (Brazil) and the data centre, AngoNAP Luanda (Angola), and manages PIX in Brazil and Angonix Angola - one of the largest Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in Africa. Through our partners and resellers in selected markets we offer advanced and secure connectivity solutions and services to a range of customers across multiple industries.

*The Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis (CAIDA) 2022

For more information, visit the website: www.angolacables.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the ability of Infinera to provide a seamless upgrade to Angola Cable’s existing network by utilizing its ICE6 technology. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended March 26, 2022 as filed with the SEC on May 3, 2022, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.