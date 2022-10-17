Server Operating System Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global server operating system market generated $15.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $45.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $15.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $45.3 billion CAGR 11.9% No. of Pages in Report 313 Segments Covered Component, type, deployment mode, organization size, virtualization, industry vertical, and region. Drivers Increase in expenditure among businesses to build up the robust data center infrastructure Surge in adoption of the hybrid cloud environment Opportunities Rollouts of 5G networking technology Surge in security needs in the IT infrastructure Restrains Extortionate cost of server operating systems High server downtime

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global server operating system market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the increased internet penetration among both people and businesses as most of the tasks were switched to work from home procedures to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

In addition, there was a significant rise in consumer spending on networking capabilities.

Furthermore, robust growth in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Infrastructure is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global server operating system market based on component, type, deployment mode, organization size, virtualization, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global server operating system market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the windows segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Linux segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global server operating system market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global server operating system market report include Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services, Canonical Ltd, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., SUSE, LLC, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The report analyzes these key players in the global server operating system market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

