Qu Biologics to Receive Additional Funding to Support Innovative New Treatment to Restore Innate Immune Function in the Elderly

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu Biologics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSIs), a novel platform of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function, is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and research and development funding of up to $6,659,050 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support the implementation and completion of a Phase II randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial of QBKPN SSI, a first-in-class immune modulator designed to optimize immunity and barrier function in the lungs. The trial (Immunosenescence [IS]-01) will evaluate the efficacy of QBKPN SSI in restoring innate immunity, preventing serious morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 and other respiratory pathogens, and reducing all-cause mortality in the elderly.

This funding follows on previous support from NRC IRAP of up to $2,780,109 to undertake preclinical studies and manufacturing of the QBKPN SSI drug product.

Innate immunity declines with age, leaving the elderly at significantly higher risk of developing severe respiratory infections (like COVID-19), cancer, and other diseases. QBKPN SSI is designed to reprogram the functional competence of immune cells to fix the immune dysregulation that typically develops with aging, providing broad immune protection, not only against COVID-19 and its many variants, but for a wide range of respiratory viral and bacterial infections. This support from NRC IRAP for the clinical development of Qu Biologics’ unique made-in-Canada solution addresses the significant unmet need for immune protection in the elderly.

“We are extremely grateful to NRC IRAP for this support that will enable Qu to double the size of our team and accelerate the clinical development of Qu’s QBKPN SSI with the goal of improving health outcomes in the elderly”, stated Dr. Hal Gunn, CEO of Qu Biologics. Dr. Ted Steiner, Qu Biologics’ Chief Medical Officer, Infectious Diseases, added, “This trial, if successful, would be transformative. It would provide a much-needed tool to achieve broad immune protection for seniors, who disproportionally experience serious morbidity and mortality from respiratory infections, including COVID-19.” Immunologist Dr. Shirin Kalyan, Qu’s VP of Scientific Innovation, noted, “Proof-of-concept studies have shown that QBKPN SSI treatment improves outcomes in chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as COPD and asthma, and arms immune cells to effectively fight lung cancer. QBKPN SSI’s immune protective effects is thus anticipated to have even greater applicability in the elderly beyond infection, and also more widely in other vulnerable groups with poor innate immune function.”

About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function in targeted organs to reverse the immune dysregulation underlying many important diseases including cancer, chronic inflammatory diseases, and infection. Qu Biologics has completed four Phase 2 studies in lung cancer, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Two additional Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled studies, in late-stage colon cancer and immunosenescence, will begin enrolling in Q4 2022.

Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; Chief Medical Officer - Oncology Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally; and Chief Medical Officer – Infectious Disease Dr. Ted Steiner, a clinician-scientist specializing in immune responses to infections and Head of the UBC Division of Infectious Diseases. For more information, please visit www.qubiologics.com.

Qu Biologics Inc. cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Qu Biologics’ forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Qu Biologics’ business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Qu Biologics does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.