Giti Sepahi, Former Cannacord HR Leader, joins Harbourfront Wealth Tipping Senior Management to over 50% Female amidst Canadian Women History’s Month 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management ("Harbourfront" or the "Company"), a leading national investment management firm, today welcomes Giti Sepahi to the firm as Director of Human Resources, effective October 4, 2022.



Sepahi holds 26 years of experience in the field of Human Resources across various industries, most notably financial services. A veteran in the industry, she brings over two decades of experience in human resources leadership from Canaccord Genuity, where she previously served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

At Canaccord Genuity, Sepahi spearheaded the creation and development of special projects, including compensation and retention strategies for partners across capital markets, wealth management, corporate services, and other diverse teams. She supported the firm’s corporate restructuring and rebranding projects, established Canadian policies and procedures, managed its corporate benefits offerings, and led a team of 14 professionals, which supported 1000+ employees across Canada. Sepahi holds in-depth experience in business strategy execution and maximizing organizational effectiveness.

“For more than 20 years, Giti has been an instrumental driver of human resources strategy and programs at Canaccord Genuity,” says Lynn Stibbard, CFO and COO of Harbourfront. “On behalf of all of us at Harbourfront, I am thrilled to welcome Giti to our team as she brings with her such extensive knowledge and experience.”

In her new role as Director of Human Resources, Sepahi will lead and create executive HR decisions regarding policy, best practices, and the implementation of new programs and strategies for Harbourfront’s team of 250+, including its executives, employees, and advisory practices. She will work to evolve and reward Harbourfront’s already distinct culture.

“I’m excited to join a fast-growing company and build up the HR strategy and function,” says Giti Sepahi. “I am honoured to provide innovation and expertise to such a successful Canadian company, which is truly disrupting the traditional financial services industry, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Giti Sepahi joins Harbourfront during Women’s History Month in Canada. As the newest addition to Harbourfront’s senior management team, women now make up the majority of senior-level staff at the Company.

Just under a year ago, Lynn stated in an interview with Canadian trade media that she believed “the next generation will have more women CEOs and presidents” and “[that] she is keen to use her influence to promote women at her own firm.” New additions and team promotions are slated to take place over the next 12 months in all areas of operation under the Harbourfront Group.

For more information, please visit www.harbourfrontwealth.com

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Founded in 2013, the Canadian-owned independent wealth management and planning advisory firm group is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., and has a rapidly growing network that currently consists of 25 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high net-worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a US SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Learn more: www.harbourfrontwealth.com

Media Contacts:

Sarah Mawji

smawji@harbourfrontwealth.com

604 365 1786