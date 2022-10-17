Kyligence Recognized as a Representative Provider in 2022 Gartner® Innovation Insight Report on Metrics Store

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence , today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Provider in the 2022 Gartner Innovation Insight: Metrics Store [1].



The company is participating as an Exhibitor at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ Orlando, Florida in Booth #632 where it will demonstrate its “One-Stop-Shop Metrics Platform.” Kyligence Zen . Kyligence Zen provides metrics management capabilities that allow enterprises to easily generate and manage metrics definitions from existing BI systems and data warehouse systems.

In the Innovation Insight for Metrics Store report, Gartner recognizes Kyligence among other vendors Gartner states that “Metrics stores, which play as a stand-alone layer sitting between data warehouses and downstream analytics tools, attract data and analytics leaders’ attention for their ability to drive metrics standardization. They aim to decentralize and democratize the ability to build and publish enterprise-wide metrics, reducing the repetitive work with the “build once, use many” vision”.

“When results are inconsistent, data loses trust,” said Dong Li, founding member and VP of growth and marketing, Kyligence. “This puts pressure on data analysts to work harder, duplicating metrics logic across different platforms and tools, repeatedly combining, and analyzing metrics – creating endless work for data engineers. With Kyligence Zen, data analysts can define their metrics in the store and consistently reuse them across BI, automation tools, business workflows, and advanced analytics. Business users and developers can eliminate inefficient processes and repetitive work with the Metrics Stores’ automated and governed methodology.”

According to Gartner, data and analytics leaders should:

Build a single source of trust in metrics by engaging business users with a metrics store to collaborate and reposit the reusable metrics

Improve the governance within the analytics catalog by connecting to different tools and incorporating metrics stores to manage the life cycle metrics generation

Adopt a “push” way for insight generation for business applications by adopting a metrics store that reposits the metrics in a headless format for faster delivery of insights



Kyligence Zen is built on top of Kyligence’s high-performance OLAP platform and leveraging its AI-augmented engine to identify datasets and metrics automatically. It provides a metrics catalog, goals for management, metrics automation, and access from APIs to simplify metrics pipelines and unleash data values by enabling everyone to consume consistent metrics based on trusted data.

Learn more about Kyligence Zen here

1] Gartner, Inc., Innovation Insight: Metrics Stores, September 7, 2022, by Julian Sun, David Pidsley, Anirudh Ganeshan, Tong Zhang, Mike Fang

Tweet this: Kyligence Recognized as a Representative Provider in 2022 Gartner® Innovation Insight Report on Metrics Store https://kyligence.io/newsroom/ #metricsstore #bigdata #analytics

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world's most important gathering for CIOs and other IT executives. IT executives rely on these conferences to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to overcome business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us .

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and IT SYMPOSIUM/XPO are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kyligence

Kyligence was founded in 2016 by the original creators of Apache Kylin™, the leading open source OLAP for Big Data. Kyligence offers an Intelligent OLAP Platform to simplify multi-dimensional analytics for the cloud data lake. Its AI-augmented engine detects patterns from most frequently asked business queries, builds governed data marts automatically, and brings metrics accountability to the data lake to optimize the data pipeline and avoid excessive numbers of tables. It provides a unified SQL interface between cloud object stores, cubes, indexes, and underlying data sources with a cost-based smart query router for business intelligence, ad-hoc analytics, and data services at petabyte scale.

Kyligence is trusted by global leaders in financial services, manufacturing, and retail industries including UBS, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank, Pingan Bank, MetLife, Costa, and Appzen. With technology partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon, Tableau, and Huawei, Kyligence is on a mission to simplify and govern data lakes to be productive for critical business analytics and data services. Kyligence is dual headquartered in San Jose, CA, United States and Shanghai, China, and is backed by leading investors including Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, Coatue Management, SPDB International, CICC, Gopher Assets, Guofang Capital, ASG, Jumbo Sheen Fund, and Puxin Capital.

Follow Kyligence on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Kyligence Contact:

Kim Pegnato

33 Vine Communications

pr@kyligence.io



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9311773a-d6bb-4b79-94d6-a83e2dcbb1dc