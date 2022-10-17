APCO Holdings again named as one of Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 50 Largest Private Companies

NORCROSS, GA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlanta Business Chronicle has named APCO Holdings, LLC as one of Atlanta’s 50 Largest Private Companies. Founded in 1984, APCO is a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products to automotive retailers. This is the second year that APCO has appeared on the 50 Largest Private Companies list.

“APCO continues on a path of strategic growth despite challenging market conditions such as inventory shortages, a slowing economy, and rising interest rates. Our primary goal is to provide value to the vehicle ownership experience for auto dealerships, finance companies, and their customers,” said Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings. “We are happy to be recognized among Atlanta’s leading businesses and job creators.”

APCO Holdings, LLC is home to the EasyCare, GWC Warranty and MemberCare brands. Its F&I products for vehicle owners are the only “MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. The brands are also A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.

APCO was one of several companies in the retail automotive business on the list. Other companies that ranked include Cox Enterprises, RaceTrac, Gas South, and Edible Arrangements.

For more information, visit https://apcoholdings.com.

