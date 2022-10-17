American Shared Hospital Services to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV

Presentation on Tuesday, October 25th at 8:00 AM PT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment, facilities, and services, today announced that it will be presenting at the15th Annual Main Event being held on October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA. Ray Stachowiak, CEO, and Craig Tagawa, President and CFO, will present a corporate overview and meet with investors throughout the conference.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 25th

Time: 8:00 AM PT

Register to watch the webcast live here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings. For more information, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. Dean@ldmicro.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information go to http://www.ldmicro.com

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services is a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment, facilities, and services. AMS is a leading provider in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com .

Contact:

Investor Relations

PCG Advisory

Stephanie Prince

P: (646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com