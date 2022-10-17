Rumble Ad Center Releases Beta Version of Pre-Roll Video Ads

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced that the company has launched a beta version of pre-roll video ads on the Rumble Advertising Center.



In addition to display ad formats currently available on the Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), pre-roll video ads allow advertisers a new way to access Rumble traffic directly and create pre-roll video campaigns. For creators, combining display and video ads on the Rumble Advertising Center will translate into growing CPMs and payouts on the platform, which they will begin seeing on their Rumble dashboards.

“Launching pre-roll videos on the Rumble Advertising Center is not only a major milestone for our company’s monetization capability, but it is also a major opportunity for our creator community,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Rumble is here to support creative independence, and we intend to reward creators better than anyone else on the market. We expect that many of our creators will feel the impact very soon from these advances.”

If you are interested in display or video advertising on Rumble, you can sign up at ads.rumble.com .

