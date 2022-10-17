Embue Continues to Reap Accolades, Collects Honors in Three Recent Smart Building and Clean Tech Awards

Worcester, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Embue, the first whole building intelligence, monitoring, automation and control solution for multifamily apartment building portfolios, today announced that it has been honored in three recent award competitions. IoT Innovator recently named the company a finalist in the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards and The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) named the company an honoree of its Tech Top 50 in the Clean Tech category. The 2022 BostInno Fire Awards named Embue an honoree in the earlier-stage software companies category.

The IoT Innovator Awards program uncovers and recognizes the best of Internet of Things businesses and products across the globe. The MassTLC Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies, leaders, and technologies that have made a significant impact during the past year. The BostInno and Boston Business Journal editorial team recognize organizations who have been innovators in the Boston ecosystem and select 50 companies across nine categories to name to their Fire Awards list

These are the latest awards for Embue, whose smart building solution was also recently awarded Affordable Housing Solution of the Year by Proptech Breakthrough.

“The accolades keep rolling in for us and it’s a testament to our team, the technology we’ve developed, and a growing market that is concerned with reducing carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency and making buildings more comfortable for residents,” said Robert Cooper, President and CEO of Embue. “We’re especially proud that our growing customer base is deploying our technology heavily in the senior and affordable housing sectors, where it’s breathing new life into existing buildings and making them more efficient and better places to live, in addition to our footprint in market rate buildings.”



Embue enables owners and operators to gain visibility and control of every apartment, common space and piece of equipment in the building, delivering whole building intelligence, automation and control. Embue-enabled buildings reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency by 25% or more and lets staff become 30X more efficient on key tasks, such as monitoring and controlling the temperature in apartment units and on central equipment. Embue provides insight and control of the entire property, monitoring the building for resident discomfort and harmful conditions, like water leaks and high humidity, and makes the property more efficient to manage.

About Embue

Embue is the first whole building intelligence, automation and control solution for multifamily apartment building portfolios that gives owners and managers visibility and control of every apartment, common space and piece of equipment in the building. Embue provides end-to-end insight and control of the entire property, monitoring for resident discomfort and harmful conditions, like water leaks and high humidity, and makes the property more efficient to manage through a dashboard that provides control, automation and insight property-wide. With Embue, apartment buildings can become 25% more energy and carbon efficient and staff 30% more efficient on key tasks. Embue is installed or under contract in nearly 6,000 units at major national portfolios, with a rapidly growing footprint in 10 states and is headquartered in Worcester, Mass. Learn more at http://embue.com.