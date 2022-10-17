Bring the Runway to the Living Room with the L.O.L. Surprise!™ All-New Fashion Show Movie Release and Robust Toy Line In Time for the Holidays

Chatsworth, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing privately held toy companies, announced today the premiere of the all-new L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Fashion Show movie, available for streaming on Netflix globally – excluding China – beginning Saturday, October 22, 2022. The sixty-minute movie will bring to life the L.O.L. Surprise!™ fashion show characters and toy segment which is rolling out across retailers just in time for the holidays.

“The highly anticipated L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Fashion Show movie and toy line are bound to be instant sensations this year and a big part of the holiday season,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. “Families will love getting to know these characters, both familiar and new, throughout the new movie which features transforming fashions, unforgettable new music, and fun easter eggs for our super fans to discover.”

The new Fashion Show movie will build on the success of season one of the hit series, L.O.L. Surprise! House of Surprises, as well as the first L.O.L. Surprise! movie, L.O.L Surprise! The Movie, which debuted in the top 5 on its first day of release in 2021. Fans of L.O.L. Surprise! can look forward to familiar elements throughout the movie, including the popular 2022 Toy of the Year nominee for Playset of the Year, the L.O.L. Surprise! House of Surprises. Fan-favorite characters, like Neonlicious and Royal Bee, play a starring role in the new movie.

To celebrate the worldwide premiere of the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Fashion Show movie, families, celebrities, collectors, and content creators, will participate in global viewing parties, throwing at-home watch parties complete with a pink runway to show off their fashions, festive confections, and fashion accessories. All of this, and the full breadth of the toy line, will ensure the ultimate viewing party. Fans are encouraged to join the fun by following along #LOLSurpriseFashionShow and watching the film on October 22.

The movie centers on the journey of Neonlicious as this year’s debut designer for the annual Winter Fashion Show. When Neonlicious is thrust into the fast-paced world of designer royalty, she quickly realizes that being accepted for the design competition was the easiest step. She is challenged to make new friends to help her navigate the competition and turn the tables of the Winter Fashion Show forever. The movie’s commitment to themes of self-discovery, transformation and self-expression is one that parents, and kids alike, will appreciate.

Magic Star, the Children's and Family division of The Orchard has once again partnered with L.O.L. Surprise! to release five brand new original songs for L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Fashion Show. Listen to the new EP and all other L.O.L. Surprise! songs here.

The corresponding L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Fashion Show toy line will provide kids the opportunity for extended engagement with the brand they love most this holiday season. The outrageously stylish collection includes four L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Show™ Hair and Style Edition fashion dolls. Kids can unbox Lady Braids and Twist Queen for hair play like you’ve never seen before, including crimping, curling and straightening capabilities at your fingertips. The stylish Missy Frost and LaRose feature runway-ready fashion transformations to create more than 320 mix & match looks.

The line also features L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show™ Dolls that come in the iconic, spherical surprise packaging that kids know and love. With 12 characters to collect, there will be no shortage of stocking stuffers this year.

Saving the best for last, the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway™ is this holiday season’s showstopper, already having been recognized on Target and Walmart’s Top Toy lists. This sizeable playset boasts 1,500 Mix & Match looks, 12 new characters, as well as 80 surprises to unbox. The package even transforms into a runway so the dolls can strut their fierce styles, making for the ultimate holiday gift this year!

Fans are encouraged to shop early this season to ensure the fashionistas in your life are ready for the season. The entire toy line is available globally in major markets at retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon and other retailers in the U.S.

Fans can follow L.O.L. Surprise! on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for news about the entire line-up and visit https://www.lolsurprise.com/ for more information.

