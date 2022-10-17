Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market Report 2022: AI Finds Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Reach $264.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) estimated at US$176.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$264.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027. Innovative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$180.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Generic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
