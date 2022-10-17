Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market Report 2022: AI Finds Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) estimated at US$176.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$264.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027. Innovative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$180.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Generic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Sustained Increase in Drug R&D Spending to Drive API Market

Increased API Sourcing Creates the need for More Scrutiny of Suppliers for Best Quality Products

Preference for Specialized CDMO Contractors on the Rise

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand

The AIC Approach for Faster Assessment of Viable Drug Candidates

Drug Makers Embrace Digital Technology Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Demand for HPAPIs on the Rise

AI Finds Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development

Microdosing Beneficial for the Formulation of High Potency Ingredients

Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects

Increasing Interest in Biopharmaceuticals Supports Market Demand

Rising Number of Biologics Approvals Augurs Well

Growing Biosimilars Market Create Opportunities for APIs

Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand for Complex API

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for APIs

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Spur Growth

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality Spell Increased Demand

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Revs Up Opportunities

Upsurge in ANDA Approvals Bodes Well

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

Novel Technology for Continuous Manufacturing of APIs

