The Global Children Shoes Market is expected to grow by $5.32 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the children shoes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in demand for children designer footwear, a growing focus on D2C channel expansion by vendors, and a growing focus on online retail.

The children shoes market analysis includes the product, end-user, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The children shoes market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Casual shoes

• Formal shoes

• Sports shoes

• Boots

• Others



By End-user

• Girls

• Boys



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of smart shoes as one of the prime reasons driving the children shoes market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for footwear made from organic raw materials and digital marketing and social media campaigns for consumer engagement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading children shoes market vendors that include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bata Brands Sarl, Bobux International Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Crocs Retail LLC, Deichmann Shoes UK Ltd., DSW Shoe Warehouse Inc., Fila Holdings Corp, Hennes and Mauritz AB, John Lewis Partnership plc, Khadim India Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., The Childrens Place Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Also, the children shoes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

