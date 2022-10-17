Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market Report 2022: Increasing Initiatives in Textile Industry in Various Countries Across the Globe Drives Growth

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market, By Type, By Application, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2016 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Fashion Design and Production Software market held a market value of USD 1,678.8 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 2,753.4 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period.



Despite the driving factors, the lack of acceptance of technology by traditional designers are expected to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to the low demand for these software.



Growth Influencers:



Increasing initiatives in textile industry in various countries across the globe



Growing initiatives by government of various countries for the development of textile industry is expected to enhance the textile manufacturing process. In February 2021, the Government of Nigeria allocated USD 162 million for recovery and revitalize the textile industry in the country.

Similarly, in 2016 the Government of India announced the New National Textile Policy with a package of around USD 894 million. Furthermore, in the U.S., a new fibres and textiles manufacturing innovation hub was established in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. in 2020. Through this innovation hub, over USD 2 billion were invested in manufacturing research and development. All these initiatives are expected to boost the demand for fashion design and production software.



Segments Overview:



The global Fashion Design and Production Software market is segmented into type and application.



By Type,

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Application,

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Regional Overview



On a regional basis, the global Fashion Design and Production Software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



The North America region is estimated to generate the highest revenue of USD 619.9 million in 2021 owing to the presence of major market players in the region. North America is divided into the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, Europe is classified into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, NORDIC, and the Rest of Europe.

The UK is expected to witness the highest growth rate of around 9.69% during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of technologically advanced solutions. Germany is estimated to cross a mark of USD 150 million by 2023 and NORDIC is expected to hold a market opportunity of around USD 10.89 million from 2021 to 2027.



The global Fashion Design and Production Software market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Fashion Design and Production Software market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Fashion Design and Production Software market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Market Definition and Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 6 Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market

Chapter 7 North America Fashion Design and Production Software Market

Chapter 8 Europe Fashion Design and Production Software Market

Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Fashion Design and Production Software Market

Chapter 10 Latin America Fashion Design and Production Software Market

Chapter 11 Middle East & Africa Fashion Design and Production Software Market

Companies Mentioned

Adobe

Autometrix

Corel

Autodesk

CGS

Tukatech

Vetigraph

Modern Hitech

C-Design Fashion

F2iT

Wilcom

K3 Software Solutions

PatternMaker Software

Polygon Software

SnapFashun Group

Gerber Technology

Optitex

Lectra

CLO3D

Browzwear

