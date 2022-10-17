The Global Rugged Thermal Cameras Market is expected to grow by $2.73 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rugged Thermal Cameras Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346576/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the rugged thermal cameras market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing military expenditure, increasing demand from the healthcare industry, and regulations that mandate the use of radiation detection, monitoring, and safety solutions.

The rugged thermal cameras market analysis includes application, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The rugged thermal cameras market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Security and surveillance

• Monitoring and inspection

• Detection and measurement

• Others



By End-user

• Military and defense

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the improvement in photogrammetry and thermal imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged thermal cameras market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing geopolitical disputes and cross-border geopolitical activities and high customization requirements for end-use applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rugged thermal cameras market covers the following areas:

• Rugged thermal cameras market sizing

• Rugged thermal cameras market forecast

• Rugged thermal cameras market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rugged thermal cameras market vendors that include AB SKF, Ascendent Technology Group Inc., Astronics Corp., Axis Communications AB, BAE Systems Plc, ED Bullard Co., Fluke Corp., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo DRS Inc, Liteye Systems Inc., Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SparkFun Electronics Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terabee SAS, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., and Xenics NV. Also, the rugged thermal cameras market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

