Qlik Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report. Qlik received additional distinction as a Customers’ Choice for the Global Enterprises, Large Enterprises and Finance segments.



The Gartner Voice of the Customer report synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This 2022 report focuses on analytics and business intelligence (ABI) platforms that enable less technical users, including business people, to model, analyze, explore, share and manage data, and collaborate and share findings, enabled by IT and augmented by artificial intelligence (AI). Qlik was recognized for meeting or exceeding both the average Overall Rating and the average User Interest and Adoption for these segments.

Qlik’s recognition is driven by real-world customer experience and testimonials like:

"Qlik, as a vendor, [is] always willing to go the extra mile, especially on data literacy. They facilitated a session for a variety of our staff to experience what analytics can do in a retail setting. The product itself has helped us understand our data quality issues and get to the heart of problems fast. It's easy to use and end users find it intuitive to navigate compared to other BI tools. It handles our large volumes of data well and connects to any source we throw at it." – Data Manager in the Retail Industry

“Qlik Sense SaaS – Great, Easy, Fast to Setup and Deploy. Overall implementation into the SaaS arena was great. Easy to setup and SSO made the info sec team faster to approve its use in the cloud.” – VP of Enterprise Analytics in the Finance Industry

“It works extremely fast even if we are analyzing millions of rows of data. Qlik offers some really savvy functions that allow you to e.g. do simultaneous "A-B-C" categorization of your data as you make your selections in available dimensions. Charts are good looking out of the box, you don't have to micro-manage your apps to make everything fit in a coherent way. Qlik offers flexible data alerts that eases the burden of actively monitoring your data.” – Global Business Analyst in the Healthcare Industry

“The Best Choice in Business BI. Qlik has enabled our organization to create dynamic business insights with relative ease. New technologies are constantly added to the Qlik platform that enable us to continually improve our data analytics. From automation to AI these tools are salient and well thought out.” – Business Analyst in the Manufacturing Industry

“It’s incredibly rewarding when a customer proactively tells the world about the value and success they are finding with your solutions,” said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer at Qlik. “We’re thrilled to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice, especially by some of the world’s largest organizations who partner with Qlik to tackle their most important challenges through data.”



To access the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, please visit here. To learn about Qlik, visit www.qlik.com.

