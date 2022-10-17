HeartCore to Host HeartCoreDAY2022 Event on October 20, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., (“HeartCore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTCR), a leading software development company, announced today that it will be hosting its first in-person corporate event in over three years, “HeartCoreDAY2022,” on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Bellesalle Roppongi Grand Conference Center in Tokyo, Japan.



HeartCoreDAY2022 is a special event focused on solutions that promote digital transformation through two business lines developed by HeartCore: i) the Content Management System, which helps businesses create, manage, and modify web content; and ii) Digital Transformation, which utilizes process mining, task mining, and robotic process automation.

The event will feature keynote presentations from Taku Ogawa, CAO and Director of Faber Company Inc., as well as Kimiro Momose, Director of the Process Mining Association of Japan, who will each be speaking about the benefits of digital technology for the modern customer.

Additionally, Sigmaways Inc., a company in the process of being acquired by HeartCore, will be sending a representative to discuss strategic IT initiatives taking place in the United States.

HeartCoreDAY2022 Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: 13:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST); doors open at 12:30 p.m. JST

Location: Bellesalle Roppongi Grand Conference Center

Registration: Link

For additional information or questions regarding HeartCoreDAY2022, please e-mail Gateway Investor Relations at HTCR@gatewayir.com or call +1 (949) 574-3860. More information on how to reach the event location can be found via the registration link above.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics to create tailored web experiences for their enterprise clients. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and John Yi

HTCR@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860



