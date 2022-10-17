SELLAS Life Sciences to Host Update Call on Phase 3 REGAL Study on November 14, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that it will host an update call on its Phase 3 REGAL clinical trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on November 14, 2022.



The call will be facilitated by SELLAS management, including SELLAS’ President and CEO, Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c., and Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Dragan Cicic, MD, who will be joined by leading cancer researcher, M. Yair Levy, M.D., Director of Hematologic Malignancies Research at the Baylor University Medical Center, and member of the REGAL Steering Committee. Further details regarding how to access the update call will be provided in the coming weeks.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing GFH009, a small molecule, highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, which is licensed from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., for all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the world outside of Greater China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors.. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. SELLAS undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

