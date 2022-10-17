Idaho Champion to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on October 20th

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Champion (CSE: ITKO) (OTCQB: GLDRF), a Canadian-based battery metals focused company with operations in Idaho, USA and Quebec, Canada, today announced that Jonathan Buick, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20th, 2022.



DATE: October 20th, 2022

TIME: 10 am EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 21st, 24th and 25th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

Looking for North America’s next domestic battery metals supply source

Exploration planned in Q4 2022 on the 16,975-acre cobalt portfolio in the fairway of the Idaho Cobalt Belt

Near-term exploration on the newly acquired 40,031-acre prospective lithium pegmatite projects in Quebec, Canada

CEO is the second largest shareholder; Board members are involved in successful lithium assets with over $6 Billion in market value

About Idaho Champion

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States and Quebec, Canada. The Company’s shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol “ITKO”, on the OTCQB under the trading symbol “GLDRF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “1QB1”. Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. In addition, the Company has been advancing the Baner gold project in Idaho County and the Champagne polymetallic project located in Butte County near Arco.

Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

CONTACTS:

Idaho Champion

Nicholas Konkin

Marketing and Communications

(416) 567-9087

nkonkin@idahochamp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com