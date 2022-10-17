Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market will Revenue to Cross US$ 282900 million in 2022 to 2028 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market" | No. of pages: 87| research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) is a medical equipment that durable, can be used in the home and have at least 3 years of life expectancy.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market

global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 173150 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 282900 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Durable Medical Equipment (DME) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Durable Medical Equipment (DME) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028.

Description and analysis of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Invacare,Sunrise Medical,ArjoHuntleigh,Hill Rom,Stryker,Medline,Drive Medical,GF,Carex

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/21300530

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Segmentation: -

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The prevalence of chronic conditions, such as heart disorders, cancer, gynecological disorders, and neurological disorder is on a rise, demand of long term care and hospitalization for treatment of these disorders is anticipated to facilitate the demand for durable medical equipment.

This report focuses on Durable Medical Equipment (DME) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21300530

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Personal Mobility Devices

Bathroom Safety Devices

Medical Furniture

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: -

Invacare

Sunrise Medical

ArjoHuntleigh

Hill Rom

Stryker

Medline

Drive Medical

GF

Carex

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/21300530

Key Benefits of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Research Report 2022

1 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Durable Medical Equipment (DME)

1.2 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Personal Mobility Devices

1.2.3 Bathroom Safety Devices

1.2.4 Medical Furniture

1.2.5 Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

1.3 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Nursing Homes

1.3.4 Home Healthcare

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/21300530#TOC

1.To study and analyze the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/21300530

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.