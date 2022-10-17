The Global Lumber Pallet Market is expected to grow by 1561.97 mn units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lumber Pallet Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346560/?utm_source=GNW

03% during the forecast period. Our report on the lumber pallet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in containerization.

The lumber pallet market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

• Retail

• Construction

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising popularity of pallet-tracking technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the lumber pallet market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of pallet pooling and the adoption of the reusable pallet will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the lumber pallet market covers the following areas:

• Lumber pallet market sizing

• Lumber pallet market forecast

• Lumber pallet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lumber pallet market vendors that include Brambles Ltd., Coxco Inc., Faber Group B.V, FALKENHAHN AG, Greif Inc., John Rock Inc, Kamps Pallets Inc., Leap India Food and Logistics, Millwood Inc., Nefab AB, Pacific Pallets PVT. Ltd, Palcon LLC, PalletOne Inc., PECO Pallet, PGS Group, Rowlinson Packaging Ltd., Shur-way Group Inc., UFP Industries Inc., United Pallet Services Inc., and Yellow Pallet B.V. Also, the lumber pallet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346560/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________