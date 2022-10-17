Global Mobile Device Management Market to Generate Revenue of $17.79 Billion by 2028 | Top 10 Players Generates 58% Market Revenue

Westford, USA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As mobile devices become more prevalent in the workplace, businesses are increasingly turning to mobile device management (MDM) solutions to help them manage and secure these devices. The need for effective mobile device management market has never been greater. Mobile device management (MDM) is a system that helps businesses remotely manage and secure mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops.

An MDM solution typically includes a central dashboard that allows businesses to track all of the devices in their fleet, as well as push out updates and security patches to keep them safe from malware and other threats. With the growing number of mobile devices in use, mobile device management market has become an essential tool for businesses of all sizes.

What Factors are Driving Demand for Mobile Device Management?

The benefits of MDM are many, but perhaps the most important is that it helps businesses keep their data safe. With an MDM solution in place, businesses can be sure that only authorized users have access to corporate data, and that all data is encrypted and protected from unauthorized access.

With the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend becoming more prevalent, businesses are finding that they need to have a way to manage and control the various types of devices that employees are using for work purposes. MDM solutions provide a way to do this, by allowing businesses to set up and enforce policies governing the use of mobile devices within the organization in the global mobile device management market. This can help to ensure that sensitive data is kept secure, and that employees are using their devices in a way that is consistent with company guidelines.

GDPR compliance is another driver for the growth of the MDM market. The regulation requires businesses to protect the personal data of EU citizens and gives individuals the right to know what personal data is being collected about them and how it is being used. Businesses that fail to comply with GDPR can be fined up to 4% of their annual global revenue or €20 million (whichever is greater).

Another factor driving the growth of mobile device management market is the increasing use of mobile devices for business purposes. As smartphones and tablets become more powerful, they are being used for more than just personal use. Many businesses are adopting mobility strategies and using mobile devices to improve productivity and efficiency. In order to support these strategies, businesses need an effective way to manage and secure mobile devices.

With the each passing years, MDM solutions are also becoming increasingly affordable in the global mobile device management market, with many providers offering monthly subscription plans that scale according to the number of devices being managed. As the demand for mobile device management solutions continue to grow, we can expect to see more businesses of all sizes adopting this essential technology.

More than 50% Enterprises have Adopted Mobile Device Management Solution

A new survey from SkyQuest shows that mobile device management is becoming increasingly important for organizations. The survey polled 1,500 IT and business professionals.

The survey of mobile device management market showed that over 50% of organizations have implemented or are planning to implement a mobile device management solution. This is a significant increase from last year, when only 38% of organizations said they were planning to implement a mobile device management solution.

The survey also found that the most popular reasons for implementing a mobile device management solution are to improve security and compliance (cited by 70% of respondents) and to reduce IT support costs (cited by 54% of respondents), to increase efficiency (cited by 54%). With the increasing use of mobile devices in the workplace, it is no surprise that organizations are turning to mobile device management solutions to help them improve security and compliance.

However, the survey of the mobile device management market found that there are still some organizations who are reluctant to implement a mobile device management solution due to concerns about cost and complexity. The survey found that nearly 60% of organizations expect to deploy more than 1,000 mobile devices within the next two years. This is a significant increase from previous years, when only 30% of organizations had deployed these many devices.

The survey also found that mobile device management solutions are becoming more sophisticated. Organizations are looking for solutions that offer features such as remote wipe, app store management, and data encryption. As the need for these features grows, so does the demand for advanced mobile device management solutions.

Top 10 Players Hold 58% Market Share

With the ever-growing popularity of smartphones and tablets, enterprises are recognizing the need for better mobile device management (MDM) solutions. MDM solutions help organizations manage and secure mobile devices that are used to access corporate data. These solutions can be deployed as on-premise or cloud-based solutions, and they typically offer a variety of features such as device enrollment, profile and application management, security policy enforcement, and remote wipes.

Currently, the global mobile device management market is flooded with numerous players. However, top 10 players are responsible for generating over 58% of the global market revenue. IBM, MobileIron, VMware, Cisco, Microsoft, Zoho, Alphabet are some of them.

MobileIron is a leading provider in the global mobile device management market with over 17,000 customers in over 150 countries. The company offers a comprehensive platform that helps organizations manage and secure mobile devices across all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and BlackBerry.

MobileIron’s core offerings include a device enrollment solution that allows organizations to quickly enroll devices in their corporate infrastructure; a profile management solution that lets organizations remotely manage device settings and applications; and a security policy enforcement solution that ensures compliance with corporate security policies. In addition to these core offerings, MobileIron also provides an enterprise app store, an application wrapping solution for legacy apps.

SkyQuest’s analysis of IBM in mobile device management market is quite simple and to the point. The company has been a key player in the enterprise mobility space for years, and its strategy around mobile device management (MDM) is no different. IBM's focus on MDM is two-fold: first, to provide its own customers with a comprehensive solution for managing their mobile devices; and second, to partner with other leading providers of MDM solutions to extend its reach into this growing market.

In terms of its own offerings, IBM's MaaS360 platform is one of the most comprehensive MDM solutions on the global mobile device management market today. It offers a wide range of features and capabilities, including support for BYOD, security and compliance, application management, and more.

IBM has also formed partnerships with a number of other leading MDM providers, including Good Technology, MobileIron, AirWatch, and Blackberry. These partnerships allow IBM to offer its customers a choice of which MDM solution best fits their needs.

Overall, our analysis shows that IBM is well-positioned in the mobile device management market. Its focus on providing a comprehensive solution for enterprise customers, as well as its partnerships with other leading MDM providers, gives it a strong foothold in this rapidly growing market.

Top Players in the Global Mobile Device Management Market

VMware (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Blackberry (Canada)

Citrix (US)

Google (US)

Cisco (US)

Samsung (South Korea)

Micro Focus (UK)

ZOHO (India)

SolarWinds (US)

SAP (Germany)

Quest Software (US)

Ivanti (US)

Sophos (US)

SOTI (Canada)

