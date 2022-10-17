The Worldwide Veterinary Pain Management Industry is Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Pain Management Market by Product (Drug (NSAIDs, Opioids), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Device (Laser)), Application (Joint Pain, Cancer), Animal (Companion and Livestock), End User (Hospital, Pharmacy) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The veterinary pain management market is projected to reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This market is subsegmented into by Product, Application, Animal, End User, And Region.

The opioids segment holds the second largest share in the veterinary pain management market by drug type in 2021

The veterinary pain management drugs market is segment into NSAIDs, opioids, local anesthetics, alpha-2 agonists, disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs, and other drugs on the basis of drug type. In 2021, the opioids segment accounted for a second largest share of the veterinary pain management drugs market.

Laser therapy device segment holds the largest share in the veterinary pain management market by device type in 2021

Based on types of veterinary pain management devices, the market is segmented into laser therapy and electromagnetic field therapy devices. The laser therapy devices segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. Laser therapy is effective in curing a wide range of acute and chronic pain conditions; it targets and cures the cause of pain, ruling out the need for painful invasive surgeries and further use of pain relief drugs. These advantages are expected to drive the growth of laser therapy devices in the veterinary pain management devices market.

Dog holds the largest share of the Companion animal veterinary pain management market in 2021

Based on animal type, the veterinary pain management market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. The companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary pain management market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing companion animal ownership, growing awareness about animal health among pet owners, and rising pet healthcare expenditure

China is projected to register the highest growth rate of the APAC veterinary pain management market in 2021

The China market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing number of veterinary surgeries, increasing pet insurance, increasing the demand of animal derived factors, and increasing veterinary hospitals and clinics are contributing the growth of China market in veterinary pain management market during forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Pain Management Market Overview

4.2 Veterinary Pain Management Market: Regional Mix

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Veterinary Pain Management Market, by Product and Country (2021)

4.4 Veterinary Pain Management Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.5 Veterinary Pain Management Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Companion Animal Population

5.2.1.2 Increasing Consumption of Meat & Milk

5.2.1.3 Growing Prevalence of Diseases

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Pet Care Costs

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Non-Conventional and Non-Pharmaceutical Treatment Techniques

5.2.3.2 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Process

5.3 Technology Analysis

5.3.1 Key Technologies

5.3.1.1 Development of Low-Level Light Therapy/Laser Therapy/Photobiomodulation

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Average Selling Price Trends

5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Application

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Conferences & Events During 2022-2023

5.11 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.11.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.11.2 Buying Criteria

5.12 Trends and Disruptions Affecting Customers' Businesses

5.13 Trade Analysis

5.14 Industry Trends

5.14.1 Adoption of Regenerative Medicine

5.15 Regulatory Analysis

6 Veterinary Pain Management Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Drugs

6.2.1 Drugs Market, by Type

6.2.1.1 NSAIDs

6.2.1.1.1 Extensive Use of NSAIDs to Control Pain and Inflammation in Animals to Drive Market

6.2.1.2 Opioids

6.2.1.2.1 Advantages of Opioids Such as Remarkable Safety Profile, High Efficacy, and Reversibility to Promote Adoption

6.2.1.3 Local Anesthetics

6.2.1.3.1 Ability of Local Anesthetics to Minimize Post-Operative Pain in Animals to Support Demand

6.2.1.4 Alpha-2 Agonists

6.2.1.4.1 Excessive Sedation Caused and Loss of Muscle Coordination May Limit Use of Alpha-2 Agonists

6.2.1.5 Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drugs

6.2.1.5.1 Ability of Dmoads to Stabilize Joint Membranes, Help with Joint Cartilage Repair, and Improve Joint Lubrication to Increase Adoption

6.2.1.6 Other Drugs

6.2.2 Drugs Market, by Route of Administration

6.2.2.1 Oral

6.2.2.1.1 Affordability and Ability to Treat Wide Range of Diseases to Drive Demand for Oral Drugs

6.2.2.2 Parenteral

6.2.2.2.1 Advantages Such as Injecting Drugs at Affected Sites and No Direct Interaction with Gastrointestinal Tract Make Parenteral Drugs Popular

6.2.2.3 Topical

6.2.2.3.1 Temporary Effects of Topical Drugs Compared with Oral and Parenteral Drugs to Hinder Market Growth

6.3 Devices

6.3.1 Laser Therapy Devices

6.3.1.1 Effectiveness of Laser Therapy Devices in Curing Wide Range of Acute and Chronic Pain Conditions in Animals to Drive Growth

6.3.2 Electromagnetic Therapy Devices

6.3.2.1 Adoption of Electromagnetic Therapy Devices to Grow in Coming Years due to Their Effectiveness and Ease of Handling

7 Veterinary Pain Management Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Joint Pain

7.2.1 Osteoarthritis

7.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis in Companion Animals to Drive Market Growth

7.2.2 Musculoskeletal Disorders

7.2.2.1 Rising Number of Veterinary Visits to Drive Adoption of Pain Management Drugs for Musculoskeletal Disorders

7.3 Post-Operative Pain

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Animals Undergoing Surgery to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

7.4 Cancer

7.4.1 Need for Pain Management at All Stages of Cancer Treatment to Support Growth

7.5 Other Applications

8 Veterinary Pain Management Market, by Animal Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Companion Animals

8.2.1 Dogs

8.2.1.1 Higher Adoption Rate of Dogs Than Other Companion Animals to Drive Market Growth

8.2.2 Cats

8.2.2.1 Growing Pet Cat Population to Support Growth

8.2.3 Horses

8.2.3.1 Growing Equine Health Awareness to Drive Growth

8.2.4 Other Companion Animals

8.3 Livestock Animals

8.3.1 Cattle

8.3.1.1 Growing Consumption of Meat to Support Market Growth

8.3.2 Swine

8.3.2.1 Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth

8.3.3 Other Livestock Animals

9 Veterinary Pain Management Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Veterinary Hospitals

9.2.1 Growing Investments in Expanding Veterinary Hospitals to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Veterinary Clinics

9.3.1 Growing Number of Patient Visits to Promote Growth in this Market Segment

9.4 Pharmacies & Drug Stores

9.4.1 Convenience and Easy Access to Veterinary Drugs to Make Pharmacies Popular Alternatives

10 Veterinary Pain Management Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies

11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

11.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (2021)

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant (2021)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Dynamic Companies

11.6.3 Starting Blocks

11.6.4 Responsive Companies

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking

11.8 Company Footprint

11.9 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

12.1.2 Zoetis Inc.

12.1.3 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

12.1.4 Merck & Co. Inc.

12.1.5 Dechra Pharmaceuticals

12.1.6 Vetoquinol

12.1.7 Sequent Scientific Limited

12.1.8 Norbrook Laboratories Limited

12.1.9 Ceva Sante Animale

12.1.10 Chanelle Pharma

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 K-Laser Usa

12.2.2 Assisi Animal Health

12.2.3 Multi Radiance Medical

12.2.4 Avazzia

12.2.5 Sound Technologies

12.2.6 Irm Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.7 Ashish Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.8 Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.2.9 Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.2.10 Ourofino Animal Health

12.2.11 Labindia Healthcare Private Limited

12.2.12 Morvel Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.13 Richter Pharma AG

12.2.14 Zuche Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.15 Fidelis Animal Health

13 Appendix

