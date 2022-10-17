SSL VPN Market to Generate Revenue of $10.52 Billion by 2028 | 65% Business are Opting for SSL VPN for Improved Security and Lower Cost than IPsec VPNs

Westford, USA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more and more businesses move their operations online, the need for secure and reliable VPNs has never been greater. SSL VPNs offer a high level of security and flexibility that is perfect for today's modern businesses. The growing demand for SSL VPN market is driven by the need for organizations to securely connect remote users to internal resources. SSL VPNs use the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol to provide a secure and encrypted tunnel for remote access users. This makes them ideal for use in public hotspots or other untrusted networks.

Unlike traditional IPSec VPNs, SSL VPNs do not require installation of client software on user machines. This makes them much easier to deploy and manage, especially for mobile users. In addition, SSL VPNs offer a higher level of security than IPSec VPNs as they encrypt all traffic passing through the tunnel, including URLs, email messages and file transfers.

Here are just a few of the reasons why the demand for SSL VPN market is growing:

Increased Security - One of the main advantages of SSL VPNs is that they offer increased security compared to other types of VPNs. With an SSL VPN, all traffic is encrypted and passed through a secure tunnel, making it much more difficult for hackers to intercept or eavesdrop on communications.

Improved Flexibility: Another big advantage of SSL VPNs is that they offer improved flexibility compared to other types of VPNs. With an SSL VPN, businesses can allow remote employees to access specific resources on the company network without giving them full access to the entire network. This makes it easier to manage users and keep sensitive data safe.

Enhanced Performance: In addition to being more secure and flexible, SSL VPN market is gaining demand as the product offers enhanced performance thanks to their use of optimized protocols. This makes them ideal for businesses who need a fast and reliable VPN solution.

Lower Costs: One final advantage of using an SSL VPN is that they can often be cheaper to operate than other types of VPNs, since they require less hardware and software investment. This makes them a great option for small businesses or startups that are looking for a cost-effective solution.

Key Risk in SSL VPN Market

SkyQuest's analysis of SSL VPN market found that they are an increasingly popular means of providing remote access to corporate networks. However, there are a number of security risks associated with SSL VPNs that organizations need to be aware of.

In particular, our analysis found that SSL VPNs can be vulnerable to a number of attack vectors, including:

• Man-in-the-middle attacks: Due to the way SSL VPNs work, it is possible for an attacker to intercept and modify traffic passing between the client and server. This can allow an attacker to eavesdrop on communications or even inject malicious code into the traffic stream. This may acts a hurdle in the growth of SSL VPN market

• DNS hijacking: It is also possible for an attacker to redirect DNS requests made by clients using an SSL VPN. This can allow the attacker to redirect users to illegitimate websites or servers under their control, where they may be subjected to phishing attacks or other malicious activity.

• Malware: As with any system that allows remote access into a network, there is always the risk that malware could be introduced onto the network via an infected client device. Once on the network, this malware could spread quickly and cause widespread damage.

SkyQuest Survey Reveals 65% Business are Opting for SSL VPN for Improved Security and Lower Cost than IPsec VPNs

SkyQuest's survey of over 1,352 professionals in global SSL VPN market found that the majority of respondents were using or planning to use an SSL VPN. Of those surveyed, 43% were using an SSL VPN, while another 43% were planning to deploy one within the next 12 months. This is up from just 33% last year. The survey also found that those organizations who have deployed SSL VPNs are generally satisfied with them, with over 80% rating their SSL VPN solution as good or excellent. The survey also found that nearly 66% of respondents believed that SSL VPNs are more secure than IPsec VPNs.

The main reasons cited for growth of SSL VPN market were improved security (cited by 65% of respondents) and the fact that they are easier to use than traditional IPsec VPNs (cited by 54% of respondents). Other benefits cited included better performance (49%) and lower costs (34%).

When asked about the challenges faced when deploying an SSL VPN, the most common responses were compatibility issues with existing applications (cited by 38% of respondents) and difficulties in getting end users to adopt the new technology (cited by 28% of respondents). Other challenges included managing multiple user authentication methods (24%) and ensuring sufficient bandwidth (21%).

SSL VPN market has garnered immense popularity in recent years due to their improved security and ease of deployment. However, as with any technology, SkyQuest found some trade-offs from the professional that need to be considered when deploying an SSL VPN. One such trade-off is the increased processing power required to encrypt and decrypt traffic passing through the VPN. This can impact performance, especially for users accessing data-intensive applications over the VPN connection.

Another potential issue with SSL VPN market is that they typically require more configuration and maintenance than traditional IPsec VPNs. This is due to the fact that SSL encryption must be configured on both the client and server sides before a connection can be established. Additionally, many enterprises choose to deploy a separate SSL certificate for their SSL VPN gateway, which can add complexity and cost to the overall deployment.

Overall, it seems that SSL VPN market is poised witness strong growth as a means of securing remote access, thanks to their improved security and ease-of-use. While there can be some challenges involved in deployment, these seem to be outweighed by the benefits for most organizations.

Top Players in Global SSL VPN Market

Pulse Secure LLC

H3C Technologies Co. Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Array Networks Inc.

Oracle Corporation

F5 Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

