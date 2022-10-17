Avocado Market Size and Share 2022, Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Future Demands, Emerging Technologies, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research reaching USD 27581.72 million by 2027

PUNE, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Avocado Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. avocado (Persea americana) is a tree originating in the Americas which is likely native to the highland regions of south-central Mexico to Guatemala. It is classified as a member of the flowering plant family Lauraceae. The fruit of the plant, also called an avocado (or avocado pear or alligator pear, colloquially avo), is botanically a large berry containing a single large seed.[6] Avocado trees are partially self-pollinating, and are often propagated through grafting to maintain predictable fruit quality and quantity

The global Avocado market size was valued at USD 20483.23 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period, reaching USD 27581.72 million by 2027.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Avocado markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. West Pak Avocado, Inc.,Aguacates Seleccionados JBR,Camposol,Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc.,Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.,Calavo Growers,MISSION PRODUCE,Westfalia Fruit,Henry Avocado Corporation,Sociedad Agricola Drokasa,Costa Group Holdings Ltd

Avocados are cultivated in tropical and Mediterranean climates of many countries, with Mexico as the leading producer of avocados in 2019, supplying 32% of the world total. Avocado production is one of the most environmentally intensive fruits, using 70 litres (18 US gallons; 15 imperial gallons) of water per avocado, and over 400 grams of CO2 emissions.In major production regions like Chile, Mexico and California, the water demands for avocado puts pressure on overall water resources. Avocado production is also connected to other concerns, including environmental justice and human rights concerns, deforestation and connections of Mexican avocados with organized crime. Climate change is expected to cause significant changes in the suitable growing zones for avocados, and put additional pressure due to heat waves and drought.

based on types, the Avocado market from 2017 to 2027 is primarily split into:

Hass

Green Skin

Others

based on applications, the Avocado market from 2017 to 2027 covers:

Food

Cosmetic

Medical

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Avocado Market: -

West Pak Avocado, Inc.

Aguacates Seleccionados JBR

Camposol

Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Calavo Growers

MISSION PRODUCE

Westfalia Fruit

Henry Avocado Corporation

Sociedad Agricola Drokasa

Costa Group Holdings Ltd

