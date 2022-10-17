Insurance Technology Market Size in 2022 grow by USD 13.01 bn (New Report) With Impact of domestic and global market Top players: Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Type, Regions

PUNE, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Insurance Technology Market" | No. of pages: 120 |research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Researcher has been monitoring the insurance technology market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 13.01 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 42% during the forecast period. Our report on insurance technology market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The insurance technology market in Europe analysis includes geographic landscape and market landscape segment.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in regional insurance industry and dominance of government regulations on mandatory insurance coverages in Europe. In addition, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in regional insurance industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Insurance Technology market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

This study identifies the increasing need for insurance across European countries due to rising natural hazards as one of the prime reasons driving the insurance technology market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Researcher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on insurance technology market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Insurance technology market in Europe sizing

• Insurance technology market in Europe forecast

• Insurance technology market in Europe industry analysis

Researcher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insurance technology market in Europe vendors that include Charles Taylor Ltd., Descartes Underwriting SAS, Duck Creek Technologies Inc., Getsafe Digital GmbH, INSTANDA , Majesco, Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spólka Akcyjna Group, Qover SA, Quantemplate Technologies Inc., and simplesurance GmbH. Also, the insurance technology market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Researcher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Researcher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

