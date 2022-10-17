Industry Leaders, GMW3 and LandVault, Join Forces to Hosts Verse Estate's Opening Event in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The largest metaverse developer, LandVault, and GMW3, a community-based business run by LandVault, unite participants in the Web3 industry, to host Dubai’s first-ever Verse Estate event, bringing together Dubai’s top industry experts. The opening event is set to take place 24th of October, 2022 from 9 am to 6 pm at the Verse Estate Showroom located in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai.

The event will be hosted by the CEO of LandVault, Sam Huber and the Director of Partnerships, John Kraski along with Leila Hurstel Chief Metaverse Officer of Verse Estate. The agenda aims to provide an immersive and interactive day of educational panels, networking, and insight-led discussions on how brands and consumers can best enter the metaverse and web3 industry through an interactive day of informative panels moderated by Paulette Watson, Founder of Academy Achievers.



Verse Estate, a Metaverse agency, specialised in creating hyper-realistic luxurious products, delivers turnkey solutions to customers looking to capitalise on the possibilities of the Web3 market.



With its new metaverse, blockchain technology, and carefully crafted regulatory framework, the United Arab Emirates has inaugurated a new era of blockchain technology and established the country as the global capital of Web 3.0.



“At LandVault we are big believers in the power of community to succeed in web3. We are excited to host this event and meet the community in Dubai, the pioneer in metaverse adoption” said Sam Huber, CEO of LandVault.



The Verse Estate team strongly believes that the Metaverse is set to become a pathway to endless opportunities within the region, providing and building solutions to forming an inclusive Metaverse following a community-first approach.



About LandVault

LandVault is the largest real estate company in the metaverse. With a team of 120 architects, designers and developers, Landvault has built over 100 million square feet of metaverse real estate across platforms like Sandbox and Decentraland, for brands like Mastercard, L’Oreal, Heineken, as well as Web3 projects like World of Women, MAYC or AlienBoy. The company’s origin was in gaming formerly known as Admix - building technology for brands to enter games via product placements. Founded in 2018 by Sam Huber, Admix has raised $37m from top VCs and works with over 300 top brands such as McDonalds or Calvin Klein and helping them activate their brands inside games via product placements and provide an end-to-end solution to brands and IP entering the metaverse, from land rental to build and monetization.

About GMW3

GMW3 provides members with top networking events, conferences and reports to further your knowledge in Web3. The community is centred around inclusion, transparency and paying it forward. GMW3 was founded by LandVault, the largest metaverse building company, and acts as an independent community with the goal to on-ramp the next 100 million people into Web3.

