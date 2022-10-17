The Global Supply Chain Management Software Market is expected to grow by $13.96 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873451/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the supply chain management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of supply chain visibility and event management, increasing investment in warehouses by e-commerce service providers, and a rise in the number of strategic partnerships.

The supply chain management software market analysis includes application, deployment segment, and geographic landscape.



The supply chain management software market is segmented as below:

By Application

• SCP

• Procurement

• WMS

• TMS



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for fleet management in the logistics service industry as one of the prime reasons driving the supply chain management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of big data analytics and IoT and the implementation of blockchain technology in SCM software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the supply chain management software market covers the following areas:

• Supply chain management software market sizing

• Supply chain management software market forecast

• Supply chain management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading supply chain management software market vendors that include 3M Co., Accenture Plc, Anaplan Inc., Aspen Technology Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Bridgestone Corp., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Magaya Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., o9 Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd., Royal 4 Systems, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd. Also, the supply chain management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

