Rendever Deploys Virtual Reality Program at The Oaks at Algonquin Senior Living to Increase Enrichment for Residents

ALGONQUIN, Ill., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever, a company pioneering the future of aging, partners with The Oaks at Algonquin Senior Living to boost health and wellness, increase engagement, and create positive shared experiences among senior residents.



The senior living community launched the partnership with an interactive, month-long event called “World Explorers of Algonquin”. During this program, 45 residents are signed on to travel to new destinations around the world three times a day through Rendever’s virtual reality sessions. The participants earn points for joining the guided tours and compete for who has the most points at the end of the month. To create a truly immersive experience for residents, The Oaks at Algonquin team paired each session with an educational and culturally competent activity. For example, while on a virtual tour of popular sites in Germany, the residents also enjoyed a homemade pretzel with German beer cheese and a blind German beer tasting.

“Since launching this pilot program, we’ve seen our participation rates in community activities double,” said Jim Faust, director of entertainment and programming at The Oaks at Algonquin. “It’s exciting to see how engaged residents are with the programs. After each session, we talk about their travels, and they are excited to share past experiences or memories that connect to the destinations. For example, when we visited New York, residents spoke about past Broadway shows they saw or memories from previous visits to the city.”

“The decision to partner with Rendever was easy. The value was immediately made clear after the first session – and even more so after seeing the engagement with the World Explorers of Algonquin program! Our residents have every opportunity to explore new places, build friendships, and ultimately have fun,” said Molly Davis Nedley, national director of entertainment and programming at Spectrum Retirement Communities, which operates The Oaks at Algonquin. “The enthusiasm our residents show to use Rendever means that they can also find joy in new technologies. They’re embracing it, and it’s wonderful to see platforms created specifically for seniors so they can be a part of this new tech age as well.”

This pilot program allows residents to join the sessions through the headsets, but The Oaks at Algonquin also casts the virtual reality sessions onto a theater screen so everyone watching can also enjoy the experience. In addition to the “World Explorers of Algonquin”, the community also joins RendeverLive™ sessions twice a week.

“What makes this relationship special is the alignment we have as partners,” said David Stoller, VP of Partner Success at Rendever. “From executive leadership through to the staff making this possible, working with the team at Spectrum is what makes these special experiences possible for residents.”

Spectrum Retirement Communities continues to serve its 43 communities with the best tools to enrich the lives of its residents. The partnership between Spectrum Retirement Communities and Rendever is a step forward in their shared mission of forming a new future of aging defined by rich engagement.

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and positive shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

About Spectrum Retirement Communities

Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a leading developer, owner and operator of Retirement/Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the U.S. offering apartment living in highly desirable communities with state-of-the-art amenities, top-notch activities and programs, and best-in-class hospitality to support the lifestyle that seniors desire. For more information, visit www.SpectrumRetirement.com .

