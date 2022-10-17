Chiesi USA Chosen as One of Fortune’s 25 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Chiesi USA recognized for its dedication to ensuring that employee voices are heard and valued



CARY, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), has been ranked No. 15 among Fortune’s 25 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals.

To determine the winners, Fortune partnered with global people analytics firm Great Place to Work to analyze survey feedback representing more than 36,000 U.S. employees. Chiesi was selected for its continued dedication to ensuring that employees’ needs are met and their voices are heard. The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light Chiesi’s commitment to creating a positive, safe and balanced workplace.

“The first message we sent to everyone was simply, ‘How are you doing?,’” recalls Jon Zwinski, CEO and General Manager of Chiesi USA, in a special spotlight feature on Fortune, available here. “This idea was embedded across the entire organization: Let’s take care of our employees, our customers and our patients first. Let’s not worry about business today.”

Not only does Chiesi encourage employees to vocalize their thoughts and needs, but it also believes employee feedback is critical to a great workplace and successful company. Employees must have a balanced and positive environment in order to productively advance Chiesi’s mission to develop innovative pharmaceutical solutions.

“It comes down to encouraging employees to share their voice,” Zwinski explains. “Everyone in our company, regardless of function, is trying to think of ways to make things better for our customers, and for our patients.”

Chiesi is also committed to improving the communities where its employees live and work. Chiesi in the Community, the company’s long-standing, employee-led corporate social responsibility program, contributed more than $815,000 and 1,124 hours of volunteer time to 85 unique charitable organizations in 2021. To encourage employee engagement, Chiesi employees are given paid time off to volunteer at an organization of their choice. This is just one of the ways that Chiesi promotes individualism as a means of growth and innovation.

“We really focus on being a place where people’s ideas can be discussed and cultivated. Our core value statement at Chiesi is ‘Every one of us is different. Every one of us is Chiesi,’” continued Zwinski. “This value is woven into the fabric of our company. The camaraderie that we enjoy is a direct result of embracing and celebrating it every day.”

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology, cystic fibrosis, and rare diseases. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. Since 2019 Chiesi is certified B Corp, meaning that its sustainability efforts are measured and assessed by the most ambitious global standards. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

