2022 Best of Open Source Software Awards Honor Innovation in Products Available to Developers and IT Organizations

Boston, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoWorld, the leading voice in emerging enterprise technology, announced today the winners of its 2022 Best of Open Source Software Awards, also known as the Bossies. Each year, these awards recognize the best open source software for businesses and professional users. In its 16th year, the 28 winners have been recognized for advancing opportunities for the software developer community through their innovative, high-caliber open-source software.

Chosen by InfoWorld editors and expert reviewers that work in IT and software development, the 2022 Bossie Awards honor the open source projects in the areas of software development, cloud-native computing, devops, data analytics, and machine learning that best enable users to meet the rigorous demands of today’s IT environment with efficiency and agility.

“Open source software projects are the engines of innovation in every software domain that matters to enterprises,” said Doug Dineley, Executive Editor of InfoWorld. “InfoWorld’s 2022 Best of Open Source Awards are a showcase of the cutting-edge software behind the most modern applications and data stacks—and the most agile and competitive businesses.

InfoWorld’s 2022 Best of Open Source Software Award Winners:

AlmaLinux

Apache Druid

Apache Iceberg

Accelerate

Appsmith

Dapr

EleutherAI

Grafana

Gravitee

Hardhat

Hypertrace 

JAX

JHipster

nbdev

Next.js

OpenFGA

OpenTelemetry

Podman 

Play with Docker

PyScript

Redpanda

Redwood

Sentry

Solid

Spinnaker

Stable Diffusion

Vaadin

