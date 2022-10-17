NJ’s Largest Cannabis Conference Created By Husband & Wife Team

Newark, NJ, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

You’ve heard how the cannabis industry is growing in leaps and bounds. We’re poised to witness the largest historical event of this magnitude since prohibition, especially in New Jersey. However with the Green Rush firmly underway, the smoke screen of confusion expands for opportunists looking to get a piece of the pie.

That’s precisely why NJ based husband & wife team Gary & Marie George created the 2-day event, the “Real Cannabis Entrepreneur Conference” happening Friday thru Saturday (Oct 21-22nd) @ the Doubletree in Newark NJ.

The 2-day conference features 20+ Speakers, 1,000+ Attendees, 30+ Exhibitors, 1-to-1 Investor Meetings, Networking, After Parties and more. Some of the brightest ELITE cannabis entrepreneurs from across the country converge on New Jersey to teach their EXACT blueprints to demystify the process of breaking into the cannabis industry.

Unlike some other events, the cannabis professionals you’ll see at the Real Cannabis Entrepreneur Conference, agree to pull back the steel curtain & teach their EXACT, step-by-step blueprint to breaking into the cannabis industry. Real life, real successes, real entrepreneurs selflessly sharing their insider secrets.

Founders Gary & Marie George own a 26 year old award-winning digital marketing agency Blazin Multimedia, that specializes in filling events for big motivational speakers, authors, business coaches, & decided it was time apply their expertise to something they were passionate about… CANNABIS!

“We started the Real Cannabis Entrepreneur Conference out of personal necessity” says co-founder Gary George. “We basically created the solution we wish we had 5 years ago when we first started on this journey to break into the cannabis industry”.

“However 5 years later, we’ve completed 7 sold out shows, more than 12,800 people have attended, flying in from as far as Zimbabwe, Virgin Islands & South Africa” says co-founder Marie George.

30+ vendors were hand selected (not just any vendor) but those who provide the MOST needed cannabis business products & services for canna-operators!

An array of interactive activities will take place including SparkTank™ cannabis business pitch contest, Live Masterminds, 1-to-1 Investor Meetings, Networking Mixers & an Experiential After Party where the real business gets done!

A host of celebrities will be in the building including hip-hop artist & actor Lord Jamar from the legendary rap group Brand Nubian, best known for his roles in HBO TV Series Oz, The Sopranos & Law & Order!

Gary George says “Our conference is completely different than any other cannabis events in New Jersey, leveraging my background in radio, TV, tech, entertainment and music to create a unique EDUtaining experience. This is not your talking head run-of-the-mill conference, but instead there’s Live DJ’s, Laser Lights, Smoke Machines, Bombs Dropping etc.. We guarantee you’ll leave saying this was the most FUN I’ve ever had at ANY cannabis conference!

“Whether you’re a fledgling cannabis business startup or a super experienced cannabis operator, this event will give you some of the most timely updated information you need to start, grow and scale your business, said George.

While most cannabis events focus on broad topics and feel good type talks, Gary & Marie constructed an experiential event that you’ll leave with an actionable blueprint you can implement IMMEDIATELY!

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/njs-largest-cannabis-conference-created-by-husband-wife-team/