Incorta Expands Analytics Data Hub for Finance Solution with New Data Applications and Destinations for BlackLine and Workday Adaptive Planning

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the real-time business analytics company, today announced several updates and additions to its Analytics Data Hub for Finance solution, including the integration of new data destinations, BlackLine and Workday ; the first BlackLine data application built specifically for financial workstreams on the Incorta platform; and a new Excel integration for interactive financial reporting. With these latest developments, IT organizations working with finance teams now have an even more powerful and extensible solution for unifying financial and operational data, automating delivery of business-ready data with unrivaled speed and fortifying trust and confidence in data for better decision making in the office of finance. This announcement comes on the first day of the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2022, where Incorta is an exhibitor.



“Persistent and far-reaching economic uncertainty is creating insatiable demand for real-time access to financial and operational data – as well as the ability to analyze and act upon it quickly and with confidence,” said Steve Walden, Incorta EVP of Business Development and Strategy. “As these latest additions to the Incorta Analytics Data Hub for Finance demonstrate, we are rapidly expanding the solution to meet demand and support even more use cases in the office of the CFO – and we are working with today’s most popular and widely-used finance tools to do it.”

The Analytics Data Hub for Finance solution brings newfound speed and flexibility to financial and operational analytics. The end-to-end self-service platform enables finance teams to perform real-time analysis of all detailed financial and operational data in one place, with ironclad security and governance controls. Delivery of business data from multiple, complex data sources to a variety of data destinations is fully automated. With today’s announcement, the Analytics Data Hub for Finance now includes:

With the integration of new data destinations, BlackLine and Workday Adaptive Planning, IT teams can now give users access to real time operational data, journal entries and subledger details. Accounting and FP&A teams can freely drill into detailed transactional data for analysis, slashing financial close cycle times and significantly improving the accuracy of financial plans, budgets and forecasts — all within their preferred accounting and financial planning environments. The integrations add to a growing list of data destinations including Azure Synapse, Tableau, Power BI and Google Sheets — with more to come.





A newly released BlackLine data application offers the quickest and easiest path to production with prebuilt analytics content to access Oracle EBS data and jumpstart financial analytics projects. Data applications include physical schemas that map directly to the data sources, business views that organize data for easy consumption by business users and rich, interactive dashboards that provide metrics and visualizations. The Incorta Marketplace offers a comprehensive collection of data apps for popular data sources, business applications and finance use cases.





A native Excel integration combines the power and functionality of Excel with unmatched precision and customizability to create interactive, pixel-perfect financial reports without the need to leave the Incorta platform.



With these updates, Incorta customers leveraging the Analytics Data Hub for Finance solution can more easily collaborate and share critical business data in a unified environment that:

Enables analysis of raw financial and operational data in original form at record-breaking speed via Direct Data Mapping®, a highly efficient in-memory optimized join index , without transformation or data loss





, without transformation or data loss Makes it fast and easy to acquire the latest data from business data sources, with 50+ supported data connectors and access to 240 data sources





and access to 240 data sources Makes it possible to query billions of rows of data and hundreds of joins in seconds, and run on-demand ad-hoc queries to answer new questions without the need for additional data engineering and new reports, via a revolutionary analytics engine





Speeds up deployment of dashboards and reports for accounts receivable/payable, financial planning and fixed assets with data applications that provide prebuilt analytics content for Oracle, NetSuite, SAP and more





that provide prebuilt analytics content for Oracle, NetSuite, SAP and more Delivers complete control over data access and governance by retaining all existing data security parameters from source systems



To learn more about the Analytics Data Hub for Finance and how the solution enables real-time financial and operational analytics, and drives business agility and data curiosity, join Incorta product experts for a webinar and virtual-hands on lab on November 3 at 12pm ET / 9am PT. To see how Incorta customers like Comcast, Light & Wonder and others leverage pre-built data applications to automate data delivery for the office of finance, register for Incorta Data App Week – a new virtual event series hosted by Incorta and taking place December 6-9.

Additional resources

Follow Incorta on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook

About the Gartner IT Symposium Xpo

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ conference provides an exceptional platform for CIOs and IT executives to gain multifaceted insight into the opportunities and challenges of leading and succeeding in a changing world.

About Incorta

Incorta ® provides a unified data and analytics platform that makes it quick and easy to unlock the full potential of business data from multiple complex source systems by making it instantly ready for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empowers the most forward-thinking companies to tackle their toughest data challenges, from innovators in the midmarket to Fortune 1000 category leaders such as Broadcom, Comcast and Shutterfly. For more information, visit www.incorta.com.

©2022 Incorta Inc. All rights reserved. Incorta®, Direct Data Mapping®, Incorta Direct Data Platform®, and all other Incorta product, feature and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Incorta Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or logos are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

Media Contact:

Ellie Banks

onebite for Incorta

incorta@onebite.co.uk