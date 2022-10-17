ETHOS Event Collective Attends IMEX 2022 in Mandalay Bay and Unveils Newest Destination and Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETHOS Event Collective attended IMEX for the second year and, in line with their company mission to make a positive impact on the communities they serve, aligned with Bombas to help those experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas community.

"In support of this mission, every person that stopped by the ETHOS Event Collective booth at IMEX America impacted the homeless community in Las Vegas and beyond," said Meryl Hill, VP, Creative + Design. "ETHOS Event Collective purchased one pair of socks matched by Bombas, thus doubling the number of socks to be donated."

Thanks to this initiative, ETHOS and its booth visitors were able to collect over 500 pairs of socks, of which 250 were hand-delivered by the ETHOS team to Las Vegas Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter locally in Las Vegas.

"It is no secret that rising costs are having a serious impact on hospitality professionals in the Las Vegas community, and homelessness is increasing nationally. Socks are the number one requested item from the homeless shelters, so it was important that we were purposeful with how we chose to help support those experiencing homelessness," said Lexi Matias, Marketing Manager at ETHOS Event Collective.

Another exciting IMEX announcement came with the unveiling of the newest ETHOS destination - Grand Cayman Cayman Islands - and partnership with Red Sail Sports in 2023. For 35 years, Red Sail Sports has aligned local activities with the needs of planners, revolutionizing experiences that can only be found on Grand Cayman. The partnership with ETHOS Event Collective as the first destination + event management company on Grand Cayman will expand the Red Sail services, creating a dynamic that will allow clients to receive the best possible destination expertise, from long-term residents of the Cayman Islands, and meaningful results from the proven methodology ETHOS Event Collective brings to the destinations they serve.

"It was an easy choice after speaking with Joe and the ETHOS Event Collective Team; Grand Cayman is a beautiful destination and there is an opportunity to create important jobs and generate revenue that will support the well-being of this community," said Jim Mauer, VP and Managing Director of The Westin Grand Cayman Beach Resort & Spa.

"The methodology we use at ETHOS Event Collective is designed to deepen the connection with the community while creating memorable experiences that result in meaningful, lasting results for the companies and local community," said Joe Fijol, Principal at ETHOS Event Collective.

Red Sail Sports is the premier provider of luxury watersports on Grand Cayman. Their vast fleet of 20+ vessels is capable of taking guests diving and snorkeling on the fabulous Cayman Reefs, visiting attractions like Stingray City & Rum Point and offering relaxing luxury sailing cruises. Red Sail Sports also operates a variety of retail outlets located throughout the island, as well as a wide range of beach toys and activities at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort and Spa, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa, Morritt's Tortuga Club and Resort and Rum Point. All resort properties are capable of offering flexible indoor and outdoor venue space.

"There is no shortage of activities on Grand Cayman; whether you want to enjoy the warm crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, a unique island adventure or experience the best in dining luxury from one of the many award-winning restaurants, we are committed to creating memories that are truly unforgettable. The philosophy to spoil our guests and make a lasting vacation impression will not change," said Bill Edwards of Red Sail Sports. "The partnership with ETHOS Event Collective and Red Sail Sports is sure to raise the bar for guests as well as planners who decide to make our destination the meeting place for their attendees."

