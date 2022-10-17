Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 44.33 Bn by 2028: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research has recently published the widespread market research on Automated Material Handling Equipment Market includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market research report gives critical information about the market and business landscape. It suggests how the company is perceived by the target customers and clients that are desired to reach. The report helps understand how to connect with customers, how to stack up against the competition, and how to plan next steps. It plays an important role in the process of developing products and services, bringing them to the marketplace, and marketing them to consumers. For many businesses, Automated Material Handling Equipment Market report acts as a key component in developing marketing strategy by providing a fact-based foundation for estimating sales and profitability.

According to the research report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size Is Expected to Reach USD 44.33 Billion By 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% Between 2022 and 2028.

List of Prominent Players in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

Daifuku

KION

SSI Schaefer

Toyota industries

Honeywell International

Hyster-Yale material handling

Jungheinrich

Hanwha

JBT

Kuka

Beumer

KNAPP

Murata machinery

TGW Logistics

Viastore

Addverb Technologies

Autocrib

Automation logistics

Avancon

Ferreto

Grabit

Invata intralogistics

Invia robotics

Locus robotics

Meiden America



What is Automated Material Handling Equipment? How Big is Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size?

Market Dynamics :

Wide Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic to Compel Automation in the Operations

The E-commerce industry across the globe was booming even before the COVID-19 pandemic, but since 2020 it has witnessed immense growth in B2C and B2B sectors. This is accredited to the enormous increase in the number of online shopping transactions following the breakout of COVID-19. Consumer preferences are ever-changing and have turned to internet purchasing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's implementation of social distancing rules, lockdowns, and other precautions. Business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce have risen dramatically as a result of this. Online sales of medications, household items, and food have all seen an upsurge in B2C sales. However, such rapid expansion in the e-commerce industry has put enormous pressure on companies to acquire and deliver a large number of products in a short period of time. As a result, e-commerce players are expected to automate their operations in order to maintain efficiency and accuracy.

Key Insights and Findings from the In-depth Report:

Based on system load analysis, the study is further categorized into unit and bulk load. The unit load sub-segment is predicted to develop at the fastest rate, propelling the automated material handling system market forward in the near future. It can be attributed to the e-commerce industry's expansion. It also enables the simultaneous handling of many commodities, resulting in shorter order lead times and lower operating costs. Due to the demand for transportation and sorting large quantities from the food and beverage sector, pharmaceutical industry, and others, the bulk load sub-segment is predicted to increase at a significant rate.

Asia Pacific is the fastest regional segment as well as the Asia Pacific dominates the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, owing to factors such as the increased need for industrial processes and storage facilities. Furthermore, in many locations, including South Korea, China, and Taiwan, increased manufacturing capacity and the use of material handling systems to improve production capabilities are moving the industry forward responsible for the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:

Segmentation of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

By Product-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Robots

ASRS

Conveyors & Sortation Systems

Cranes

WMS

AGV

By System type-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Unit Load Material Handling

Bulk Load Material Handling

By Vertical-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Healthcare

3PL

Semiconductors & Electronics

Aviation

E-Commerce

Others

By Region- (Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America-

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Norway

Sweden

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea



Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Qatar

UAE



Advancing Technology and Burgeoning Demand for Automated Solutions to Promote Market Growth

The rising spread of Industry 4.0, IoT, and industrial automation simplifies the integration of automated equipment into the systems and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for companies to adopt automated material handling systems. Manufacturing needs for a wide range of components and final product assemblies have expanded as a result of the growth of new markets. In order to keep track of manufacturing requirements, this increased demand required increased speed and changes in how materials and tools were handled and transported. With these changes and demands for manufacturing to meet the company's objectives, there was also pressure for expansion and a lack of tolerance among forklift operators, because the job did not always flow smoothly and efficiently. Furthermore, forklift maintenance costs are rising; necessitating sometimes exorbitant spending that put the budget in jeopardy. Forklift operators' unhappiness and demonization are well-known, and there is a rise in the number of collisions between the machines. Automated material handling systems brought an opportunity to optimize the handling process with more accuracy, timely management, and lower ownership/operating costs.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the machinery industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Automated Material Handling Equipment Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The US dominated the North America region in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing sales via the e-commerce sector in the region. Furthermore, the growing demand for durable and nondurable goods are also anticipated to encourage the adoption of automation in material handling.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising awareness related to warehouse automation in economies such as China and India owing to the growing population in the region. Additionally, the increase in emphasis of the leading economies on robotics and automation along with growing e-commerce, automotive, food & beverages, and healthcare industries is also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future.

Recent Developments:

November, 2021: Daifuku Co., Ltd. and Germany-based AFT Industries AG announced an agreement to form a business partnership aimed at leveraging the material handling expertise of both companies in the automotive industry. Daifuku and AFT will use this mutually beneficial business partnership as a way globally to open channels and secure growing demand and investment from automotive manufacturers for material handling systems.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

