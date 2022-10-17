The Global Intraoral Camera Market is expected to grow by $971.91 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intraoral Camera Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576192/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the intraoral camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for dental clinics, the rising number of product launches, and image-strengthening insurance claims.

The intraoral camera market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscapes.



The intraoral camera market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wired intraoral camera

• Wireless intraoral camera



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the intraoral camera market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in technology and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intraoral camera market vendors that include Acteon Group Ltd., Advin Health Care, Ashtel Studios Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Durr Dental SE, Envista Holdings Corp, Equitech Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Flight Dental Systems, Henan Baistra Industries Corp., Lensiora, MouthWatch LLC, Owandy Radiology, Planmeca Oy, Prodent, REGE IMAGING and CINE FILMS Pvt. Ltd., TPC Advanced Technology Inc., and Xrdent Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the intraoral camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

