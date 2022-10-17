Mammoth Freighters Signs Agreement with STS Aviation Services to Perform 777 Conversions and Maintenance

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Freighters LLC (“Mammoth”) is pleased to announce that the company signed a General Terms Agreement with STS Aviation Services (STS) to perform passenger-to-freighter conversions for the Mammoth 777 program. All work will be accomplished at STS’ facility in Manchester, UK, and the multi-year agreement covers both the 777-200LR and 777-300ER aircraft.



“Ensuring that we have the right modification capacity in place around the world to meet the robust demand for the Mammoth 777 freighter program is vital to our success,” stated Mammoth’s Senior Vice President of Operations, David Steinmetz. “STS has the experience, knowledge, capability and, most importantly, the high-quality reputation that we look for in an MRO partner. We are excited to have STS on our team and look forward to a productive, long-term relationship.”

The STS facility will also provide Mammoth with AOG, product support, and spares provisioning throughout Europe. STS acquired the Manchester facility earlier this year as part of their expansion efforts, and this constitutes their third facility in the UK. Mammoth will begin inducting 777 aircraft for modification at the facility in mid-2024.

Ian Bartholomew, Managing Director for STS Aviation Services, said, “This P2F program assures stability in Manchester from day one and means we can forge ahead, investing in entry-level engineers and trainee schemes giving them development opportunities in the area of major programs and real-life aircraft engineering – when at the same time as taking capacity at Manchester to around 80% within two years of go live.”

Mick Adams, Chief Executive Officer of STS Aviation Services in Europe, said, “From the first meeting with the Mammoth team, I could see we had the right DNA and have no doubt this will develop into a long and fruitful relationship. We are so aligned in our approach and the need for transparency in business, you would have thought we had worked together for years. In STS being awarded this contract it exemplifies our reputation, not just for MRO but for our executing highly complex and major structural projects such as continues to be the case on the Boeing Wedgetail program.”

About Mammoth Freighters LLC

Mammoth Freighters LLC (Mammoth) was founded in December of 2020 by two top cargo conversion program executives – Bill Wagner and Bill Tarpley – specifically to design, develop, convert, and support the development of passenger to freighter conversions. The launch type is the Boeing 777 (both the 200 LR and 300 ER variants). The Mammoth converted 777 is one of the most productive and economical 777 long range freighters in the world.

Mammoth, a Boeing Licensee for the Boeing 777, is developing a global production and conversion site network which will include the Aspire MRO facility as well as additional conversion capacity planned at two other sites around the world.

Mammoth is backed by private investment funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC and its affiliates. Mammoth is based in Orlando, Florida with engineering offices in Escondido, California and Seattle, Washington.

For more information, visit: Mammoth777.com

About STS Aviation Services:

STS Aviation Services operates four state-of-the-art aircraft hangars, two interior modification facilities and more than 40 line maintenance stations both state-side and aboard. These facilities, and the expert personnel that call each home, fuel the company’s drive to seamlessly blend a growing portfolio of MRO services to deliver all-encompassing aircraft maintenance, engineering and modification solutions to the global aviation industry. To learn more about STS Aviation Services and what makes it the company with “Solutions to Keep You Flying,” please visit www.stsaviationgroup.com or call 1-800-800-2400.