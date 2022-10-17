The Global Floating Power Plant Market is expected to grow by 10009.26 MW during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.57% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floating Power Plant Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486809/?utm_source=GNW

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the floating power plant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for alternate power solutions, the benefits of floating solar panels, and the continued growth of market activities in renewable power.

The floating power plant market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The floating power plant market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Non-renewable

• Renewable



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the hybrid floating solar power plants as one of the prime reasons driving the floating power plant market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of floating offshore wind and advances in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the floating power plant market covers the following areas:

• Floating power plant market sizing

• Floating power plant market forecast

• Floating power plant market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading floating power plant market vendors that include Burmeister and Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS, BW Offshore Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., Ciel and Terre International, Equinor ASA, Floating Power Plant AS, Hydrosun Pty Ltd., Karadeniz Holding, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Principle Power Inc., SeaTwirl AB, Siemens Energy AG, Sinovoltaics Group Ltd., General Electric Co, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., Volkswagen AG, and Wartsila Corp. Also, the floating power plant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

