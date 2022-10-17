Bravo Savings Network Boosts Presence in the U.S. Market as Part of International Expansion

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Savings Network, market leader in digital couponing and affiliate marketing, strengthens its presence in the U.S. market following investment from Luxembourg-based Xenon Private Equity Small Cap (XSCF) fund, which acquired a 49% minority stake in March this year.

The investment has resulted in significant growth in Bravo's 10 established international markets, catapulting the company into first place in Italy among the top international discount code publishers, and into the top 10 in Europe.

The minority stake acquired by XSCF, coupled with the appetite for couponing growing by around 10% YoY (according to internal data), has led Bravo Savings Network to set ambitious growth targets. With plans to triple growth rate in the next 12 months and continue to double this rate in the two years that follow, Bravo aims to capture a dominant share of the U.S. market for the company's local brand BravoDeal.

Growth plans are already materializing with the addition of leading merchants to BravoDeal's offers and deals portfolio. Recent partnerships announced are Journeys and Valvoline, which strengthen the current network led by giants Puma, Goodyear Tires, QVC and Sam's Club.

Started in 2015, Bravo Savings Network has rapidly grown to achieve leading international couponing company status, with a presence in 13 markets worldwide. Through its continued expertise in digital couponing and affiliate marketing, the company has ambitious growth plans, accelerated by the recent round of investment.

"As far as the next chapter in the history of the Bravo Savings Network Group is concerned, it can only be a promising one," comments Marco Farnararo, CEO of Bravo Savings Network. "The entry of the Xenon fund brings with it valuable experience for our growth that we think will give a new impetus to the entire industry, but of course it will also allow us to look at new markets and accelerate our expansion through M&A. Through our rapid U.S. expansion, we look forward to amplifying our partnerships network and offering our U.S. customers a wide and diverse range of deals and offers."

- ENDS -

About Bravo Savings Network

Bravo Savings Network is an international company specializing in Affiliate Marketing, founded in 2015 with the aim to help consumers save money on their purchases, and promote the best deals available online. Keeping pace with the rapid growth of online shopping, the company is currently active in 13 different countries in Europe, as well as in the United States. Bravo Savings Network has designed a user-friendly platform using the latest marketing techniques, with the help of a team with extensive experience in the field of offers. Bravo Savings Network is also a sustainability-focused company, dedicated to raising consumer awareness in the world of online shopping. With the Green Friday Challenge, in collaboration with the Eden Reforestation Project, Bravo Savings Network has pledged to plant a tree for every purchase made by customers between Black Friday and Christmas. To date, the company has planted over 500,000 trees at a dedicated site in Kenya and aims to reach 1 million by the end of 2024.

