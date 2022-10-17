The Global Shale Gas Market is expected to grow by $18.13 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shale Gas Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394456/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the shale gas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advantages associated with shale gas, increasing consumption of natural gas, and growing investments in shale.

The shale gas market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The shale gas market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial

• Building

• Transportation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the adoption of green fracking methods as one of the prime reasons driving the shale gas market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of NGVs and increasing investments in renewable energy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the shale gas market covers the following areas:

• Shale gas market sizing

• Shale gas market forecast

• Shale gas market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shale gas market vendors that include Antero Resources Corp, BP Plc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, ConocoPhillips Co., COTERRA ENERGY INC, Devon Energy Corp, EOG Resources Inc, EQT Corp., Equinor ASA, Kolibri Global Energy Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Range Resources Corp, Shell plc, Southwestern Energy Co., TotalEnergies SE, and YPF SA. Also, the shale gas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

