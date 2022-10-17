The Atole Market is expected to grow by $7.69 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.19% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Atole Market in North America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377642/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the atole market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by Increased consumption of atole in Mexico, Increased demand for tamales, and Rising demand for chocolate-based atoles.

The atole market in North America analysis includes product and distribution channel segments.



The atole market in North America is segmented as below:

By Product

• Nut atole

• Fruit atole

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



The availability of multiple flavors, rising inclination toward corn-based beverages and rising awareness about the health benefits of masa will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The atole market in North America covers the following areas:

• Atole market sizing

• Atole market forecast

• Atole market industry analysis



The atole market in North America includes vendors: Grupo La Moderna SA de CV, HERMEL S.A. de C.V., Los Chileros de Nuevo Mexico, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Klass Company SA de CV, and Unilever PLC.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

