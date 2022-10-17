Risk Strategies Acquires Relation Education Solutions

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the acquisition of Relation Education Solutions from Relation Insurance Services. The deal adds key capabilities to Risk Strategies’ National Education Practice. Terms of the deal were not made public.



A division of California-based Relation Insurance Services, Relation Education Services offerings complement existing Risk Strategies Education Practice capabilities, including student health plans, international benefits, faculty and staff benefits, and cultural exchange health plans, while expanding the existing portfolio in areas such as student athletics, amateur sports, and recreational programs.

“Risk Strategies is focused on creating practice groups that deliver the unmatched, technical, and industry expertise clients need to navigate today’s complex risks,” said Terry Lyons, Risk Strategies higher education practice leader. “The acquisition of Relation Education Solutions significantly solidifies and extends the capabilities of our National Education Practice.”

Providing insurance brokerage and program administration services for more than 950 colleges and universities across the country, Relation Education Solutions is the endorsed broker for several prominent national college sports associations.

“With Relation’s continued growth of its national insurance brokerage footprint across property, casualty, and employee benefits insurance solutions, we believe the Relation Education Solutions business is best situated for growth with Risk Strategies’ National Education Practice,” said Timothy Hall, executive vice president. “This move sharpens Relation’s strategic focus back to our core insurance product offerings and client-oriented solutions.”

Risk Strategies’ expertise in higher education dates back to some of its earliest clients after the firm’s founding in 1997 and has steadily grown. In 2017, Risk Strategies acquired student health plan specialist University Health Plans, building on that in 2020 with the acquisition of Academic Health Plans. In 2021, it acquired Specialty Insurance Solutions, with capabilities in student health, sports accident, and travel insurance.

