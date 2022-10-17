Rare Earth Metals Market to Register CAGR of 7.4% During 2022-2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - An in-depth Rare Earth Metals Market demand analysis elucidates critical use in electronics, defense, healthcare, and automotive sectors spurs growth prospects. Smartphones, digital memory devices, fluorescent lighting, catalytic converters, and rechargeable batteries are some critical applications of rare earth metals across various end-use industries. The Rare Earth Metals Market is estimated to be worth US$ 21.7 Bn by 2031.



Initiatives for R&D of next-gen electric motors and turbines for the increasing need to shift to clean energy demonstrates massive revenue potential in the Rare Earth Metals Market. Rare earth metals are used in the manufacture of these equipment owing to their magnetic and high-temperature resistance properties.

Wind, geothermal, solar, and tidal are non-exhaustive energy sources that are reckoned as future of clean energy. According to a report published by the International Energy Agency, the demand for rare earth metals in clean energy technologies is expected to rise three-times if countries meet their stipulated clean energy objectives. Rare earth metals are used in the manufacture of range of equipment, such as offshore wind turbine magnets, smartphone components, and solar cells in renewable energy generation. Furthermore, demand for neodymium and other rare earth metals based permanent magnet generators meant for advanced offshore wind turbines, strengthens revenue potential of renewable energy sector in the Rare Earth Metals Market.

Request Sample Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=823

Rise in adoption of mobile and electronic devices is driving potential revenues in the Rare Earth Metals Market. Rare earth metals exhibit unique magnetic, electrochemical, and luminescent properties, which make them integral in the manufacture of modern electronic devices, and thus present enormous opportunities for key players in the Rare Earth Metals Market

Rare Earth Metals Market – Key Findings of the Report



Neodymium rare earth metals held the leading 72.4% share of Rare Earth Metals Market in 2021. Neodymium magnet, which is an alloy of neodymium, boron, and iron is used to miniaturize electronic devices. Neodymium magnets are also used in the manufacture of hybrid cars and wind turbines. Gadolinium and dysprosium segments are anticipated to display significant growth during the forecast period.

Magnets application segment held the largest revenue share in Rare Earth Metals Market in 2021. Permanent magnets made of rare earth metals are key components of green technologies such as wind turbines and electric vehicles, and other technologies such as refrigerators, missiles, mobile phones, and jets.

Catalysts application segment is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Metallurgy and phosphors segments held significant Rare Earth Metals Market share in 2021.

Asia Pacific held a significant 71.8% share of Rare Earth Metals Market in 2021.China is a key market for rare earth metals in Asia Pacific.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=823

Rare Earth Metals Market – Growth Drivers

Critical applications of rare earth metals in clean energy technologies fuels the growth of Rare Earth Metals Market

Significant rise in demand for electronic devices creates massive opportunities in Rare Earth Metals Market

Rare Earth Metals Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the rate earth metals market are;

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

Rare Element Resource Ltd.

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd.

China Northern Rare Earth High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Great western Minerals Group

Arafura Resources Ltd.

Iluka Resources Limited

Greenland Minerals Ltd.

Frontier Rare Earths Limted

China Rare Earth Holdings

IREL Limited

Ask References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=823

The Rare Earth Metals Market is segmented as follows;

Rare Earth Metals Market, by Type

Lanthanum

Cerium

Praseodymium

Neodymium

Samarium

Promethium

Europium

Dysprosium

Holmium

Gadolinium

Terbium

Scandium

Yttrium

Erbium

Ytterbium

Lutetium

Rare Earth Metals Market, by Application

Magnets

Catalysts

Metallurgy

Phosphors

Ceramics

Glass

Polishing



Rare Earth Metals Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Browse More Chemicals and Materials Reports by TMR:

Polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] Market - Polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Calcium Carbide Market - Calcium Carbide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Metal Powder Market - Metal Powder Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Agrochemicals Services Market - Agrochemicals Services Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Lubricants Market - Lubricants Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 2.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Floating Power Plant Market - Floating Power Plant Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.5% during the Forecast Period 2020-2030

Cut Resistant Fabrics Market - Cut Resistant Fabrics Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market - N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com